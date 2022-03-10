Locho to Undhiyu, 4 mouth-watering street foods of Surat that you must try

Surat, also known as "Silk City" and "Diamond City," is well-known for its delectable street food. This destination never fails to impress its visitors, attracting visitors from all over the world. Food stalls in Surat, especially in the evenings, appear as if by magic, like flowers in spring. Consuming some of the tastiest food under the spotlight of the street while vehicles pass by is a wonderful experience you should try on your trip to Surat.

Here are the 5 most famous street foods of the city that you should at least try once in your lifetime.

1. Locho

Locho's invention is followed by a humorous story. While preparing the usual Khaman, an irregular consistency resulted in the appearance of another dish, the Locho, which is surprisingly tasty and mouth-watering. It is available on every hawker's menu and has a mild sweet spicy flavour. Locho is a popular snack among our Gujju brothers, served with green chutney and crispy sev. Locho comes in a variety of flavours, including Schezwan and Italian Locho.

Where: Jani Locho & Khaman House, Chandralok complex, 4, Navyug College Road, Surat

2. Bhajiya

Have you ever considered how to make Bhajiya? Bhajiya, one of the best street foods in Surat Gujarat, will definitely tickle your taste buds. Tameta Bhajiya, Kanda Bhajiya, Ratalu Bhajiya, and Aalo Pakodas are some of the varieties available. Most of the time, the snack shops are extremely crowded, but we bet it's worth the wait!

Where: Bhajiya and Fast-Food Junction, Vesu, Surat

3. Ghari

Be cautious if you're on a diet! Ghari will tempt you to forget about calorie counting and soon you'll be stuffing yourself with the delicious Gujarati sweet dish. Nobody can stop at just one of these stuffed with a variety of dry fruits and prepared in pure ghee. Ghari has a special place in the hearts of Suratis, who prepare it at home during popular festivals and celebrations.

Where: Shaj Jamnadas C Ghariwala, Chauta Bazar Road, Surat

4. Undhiyu

Undhiyu, the traditional vegetable casserole of Surat, is made from a combination of eight special vegetables grown in Surat that are cooked for hours. The dish gets its name from the Gujarati word 'Undhu,' which means "upside down." Undhiyu's exquisite succulent taste is achieved by thoroughly stirring the vegetables upside down in special earthenware. Every household in Surat has passed down the recipe from generation to generation. So, the next time you go to a Gujarati restaurant, don't forget to order this traditional Gujarati dish served in the most authentic way possible.

Where: G Dada, Sneh Sankul Wadi, Green Atria, G 17, Anand Mahal Rd, Opposite Adajan, Surat

Surat's street food never ceases to entice foodies with its irresistible allure.

