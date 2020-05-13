Lockdown Cooking: 10 minutes and under recipes by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar you must try

Here are two quick 10-minutes recipes from Chef Ranveer Brar to try during the lockdown.

With lockdowns becoming the harsh reality of today, food seems like the only friend right now. But as fun as trying new dishes is, sometimes it feels tiring. There are times when making even a 30-minute recipe seems like a challenge. And on those nights, we feel like ordering takeout – but that is not a very safe option right now. So, we have come to your rescue to give you two easy and delicious recipes that will satisfy your taste buds without taking much of your time.

Also, what’s better than preparing easy-to-make quick recipes that will allow you to have more spare time to explore your favourite, long-lost hobby. If you are someone looking for new recipes that won’t take much of your time, then read on. We have two flavourful recipes to enjoy that require minimum effort and supreme taste.

Check out two lip-smacking recipes by celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar to try during lockdown that can be prepared in 10 minutes and under.

1) Chocolate lassi

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cup Curd

¾ cup Milk

1 cup Chocolate syrup

2 tbsp Jaggery

10-15 Roasted Almonds

For Garnish

Roasted Almonds

Process

1) In a blender, add curd, milk, chocolate syrup, roasted almond, jaggery and blend it into a smoothie texture.

2) Pour it into the glass. Garnish with almonds and serve.

2) Jaggery Pancakes

Course: Breakfast

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients

½ cup Whole wheat flour

1 Banana, mashed

2 tbsp Jaggery, crumbled

½ tsp Vanilla essence

1 Cup Soy Milk

Other Ingredients

1 tsp Ghee

Method:

1) Take whole wheat flour in a bowl and add mashed banana in it.

2) Also add in jaggery and vanilla essence, soy milk and whisk everything well.

3) Whisk until jaggery blends well and forms a homogeneous batter.

4) Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat. Add ghee little at a time and brush all over the pan.

5) Pour a ladle of the prepared batter and swirl it forming a circular pancake.

6) Cook until it forms a golden-brown ring on the edges.

7) Flip and cook on the other side as well. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side.

8) Once done remove off the fame and repeat the same for the rest of the batter.

9) Serve warm.

