Lockdown Cooking: 3 easy cake recipes that you can make using biscuits

While we are all locked in our homes, here are all the easy ways you can put your baking skills to test. All you need is a few biscuits.

2020 has been a difficult year for each of us. While everyone is locked in their houses, it has been difficult for us to survive with only essentials. Food is our only friend right now and let’s be real, we all have cravings and looking at the situation outside, we definitely cannot seem to order from our favourite restaurants. So, we’ve come to our rescue and understanding the shortage of ingredients and fancy baking products, we did our research to bring to you three easy and effective recipes. All you need are ingredients you can find in your kitchen and ofcourse, biscuits.

1. Oreo biscuit cake:

One of the most versatile cookies in the world is oreo. It can literally be used for any and everything. In this recipe by Shivesh, you can easily utilise the cookies to make a cake without an oven or even flour. Check it out

2. Digestive Marie cake:

As weird and dry digestive Marie tastes, this is a tried and tested recipe. It is perfect for when you have kids at home and satisfying their cravings gives you pleasure. Easy, affordable and delicious, this recipe by Hemlata Kumavat tastes delicious.

3. Chocolate walnut cake with biscuits:

If Marie biscuits are not up your alley, this gorgeous looking cake might just do the drill. This is for when you are feeling a bit fancier and have more time in your hand. This recipe by Home Cooking Adventure makes for a great dessert after a whole day of doing chores (or just Netflixing!).

What would you like to know next? Let us know in the comments below.

