Lockdown Cooking: 4 easy and mouth watering brown rice recipes you can try

Brown rice is a healthy option to include in your diet. Here are 4 brown rice recipes that are tasty and healthy.

The lockdown has led to a radical shift in our daily routines. From endless office calls to indulging in unhealthy snacks, everything has gone for a toss. While it is easy to slip in unhealthy habits, it is important to eat a healthy meal especially at times like these. Today we are sharing 5 brown rice recipes that you can include in your diet for some healthy eating.

Brown rice is a healthier option than eating white rice. It is mainly due to it being a whole grain. They are highly nutritious, gluten-free grain that is loaded with vitamins, minerals and other healthy nutrients. It can help keep your weight in check. Also, you can eat it any time of the day. It can also help people with diabetes control their blood sugar levels. Overall, it is a healthy whole grain you can include in your diet.

Here are some ways to can cook brown rice:

1) Bring a pan of 2 cups of water to a boil, cook one cup of brown rice in it, then discard the excess water. This is the method to prepare boiled brown rice.

2) You can pressure cook the rice by adding one cup of rice and 2 cups of water in it. Cook it on high pressure for 15 minutes and turn off the flame. Let it rest for 5 minutes and open the lid to fluff brown rice.

Here are 4 brown rice recipes you should try during the lockdown.

1) Brown Rice Risotto by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

2) Brown Rice Salad by Chef Kunal

3) Brown Rice Pulao by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

4) Brown Rice Pongal by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

