Lockdown Cooking: 5 Eggless cake recipes to prepare amid quarantine

Tantalize your tastebuds by enjoying some easy peasy cakes amid lockdown. Check out the recipes right here.

Are you craving for something sweet? A decadent cake to be precise? I can understand it is lockdown and many of the ingredients are hardly available and that's why I have compiled a list of five easy and lockdown-friendly cake recipes. All the recipes are very simple and require few ingredients and minutes only. All of them are eggless ones and the best part is that you don't require a microwave or oven as well to prepare them. Yes, you read it right! You can make cakes with the help of a gas stove.

Mother's day is also right here on Sunday and if you want to try your hands on baking then you can bake a cake on this Mother's day and take your mom by surprise. The recipes that I have mentioned are simple and even beginners can prepare them. So, without further ado, read on to find out the recipes of 5 eggless cakes right here. Let us know in the comment section if you are preparing any of them and your views.

1. Eggless Coffee cake

This is a super easy recipe that you can prepare amid lockdown as it is quarantine-friendly and you don't need whipped cream, cocoa powder, butter and egg which re commonly used in cake recipes. Speaking of the ingredients, you need milk, lemon juice, sugar, coffee powder, oil, wheat flour, baking soda, turmeric powder and all-purpose flour. Check out the video to know the step-by-step guide.

2. Eggless Chocolate cake

This is another easy peasy recipe that requires only three ingredients. Yes, you read it right! For this chocolate recipe, you don't even require cocoa powder. Isn't that unreal? You need just leftover biscuits, milk, baking soda, chocolate ganache (optional) and shredded chocolate (optional).

3. Eggless Dalgona Coffee cake

You must have heard about the viral trend of Dalgona Coffee and since then many have been coming with recipes based on Dalgona coffee and this cake is one of them. For this unique cake, you require coffee, warm water, sugar, all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and chocolate syrup. Check out the video to know the recipe.

4. Eggless Zebra cake

Zebra aka Marble cake is quite trending these days. You can also prepare this delicious and visually appealing cake during this lockdown with a few ingredients. To prepare the same, you need, maida, baking powder, baking soda, oil, milk, sugar and cocoa powder.

5. Eggless Oreo cake

Oreo cookie lovers will love making and eating this. For the same, you need two packs of oreo biscuits butter, maida, salt, sugar, baking powder and milk.

