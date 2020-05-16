Lockdown Cooking: Craving for KFC style crispy fried chicken? Here's how to make it

Missing KFC style chicken? Check out the recipe and prepare the same at home.

All the chicken lovers must be waiting to know the recipe with their bated breath. Who can resist the crispy and juicy fried chicken wings right? With Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, not many are ordering their all-time favourite KFC hot wings. If you are missing the same, then fret not, you can prepare at home and try to get the same crispy wings. Before you jump to conclusion and troll me left, right and centre in the comment section on how can we prepare KFC style ones at home as they are laced with several spices and fried to perfection.

Let me tell you that these recipes will help you to get a similar style for only KFC people to know the real recipe (magic). The secret recipe for KFC fried chicken is and never will be revealed, however, there are several good copies by home chefs. One thing that is common in all recipes is that you have to marinate the chicken pieces in a pool of spices. So, follow the below-mentioned recipes and prepare a KFC-style fried chicken that you can make at home! I am sharing two recipes in this article. One has boneless chicken and can be enjoyed as popcorn and another one can be prepared with legs, wings and breast chicken.

1. KFC styled popcorn chicken

For this recipe, you will need boneless chicken, egg, salt, black pepper, dark soya sauce, vinegar, red cilli flakes, oregano, corn flour, all-purpose flour, bread crumbs and red chilli powder. Check out the video to know the method.

2. KFC styled crispy wings and legs

For this particular type of recipe, you need chicken pieces (legs, wings and breast), salt, soya sauce, tomato ketchup, ginger garlic paste, black pepper powder, instant noodles masala (like Maggi), maida, corn flour, garlic, chilli and turmeric powder.

Will you try these at home? What is your recipe of KFC chicken? Let us know in the comment section below.

