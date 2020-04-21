Lockdown Cooking: How to make instant Gulab Jamun from bread?

Bread Gulab Jamun: Are your tastebuds craving for some Gulab Jamuns? Check out this recipe and prepare the sweet dish in a snap's time.

Gulab jamun, which is one of the favourite sweet dishes of many people, is a milk-solid based sweet and it is very popular in countries such as India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Bangladesh among others. Many do not know that there variations available as well which are called as Pantua and Kala Jamun. You can have it at room temperature, hot and cold, however, many prefer having them piping hot. It is quite popular and is almost always prepared during celebrations and festivals. Traditionally, this dish is made using khoya, however, there are some hacks that allow you to prepare it without Khoya. And today we are mentioning one of them i.e. Bread Gulab Jamun.

Craving for something sweet? But hardly have ingredients due to lockdown? Then fret not, as we have today shared a yummy and tasty recipe of Gulab Jamun. However, the twist here is making it with bread. Yes, you don't have to follow the elaborate khoya based one, as you can alternatively prepare the sweet dish with bread. We know that it is lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic and going out often is not allowed. And now, getting Khoya or milk powder will be a task and preparing one is a bigger task. So, it is better to go for a bread Gulab Jamun. Thanks to one of the YouTubers called Kabita's Kitchen we learned a smart hack of preparing this sweetmeat with few and easily available ingredients.

Speaking of the ingredients, you just need 5 items: White bread slices milk, sugar, cardamom and raisins. Yes, that's it! Check out the video to know the recipe.

Who doesn't love Gulab Jamun, right? So, prepare this delicacy today and enjoy it with your family members.

