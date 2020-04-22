Lockdown Cooking: Sonam Kapoor shares healthy double chocolate chip cookie recipe

Craving for something sweet? Then you can whip up this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe by Sonam Kapoor. Check out the step-by-step guide right here.

Coronavirus led lockdown has given ample amount of time for Bollywood celebs to chill and relax which they otherwise hardly do thanks to their hectic schedule. Many of them are honing their cooking skills and indulging in other hobbies. Several actors and actresses are either baking or preparing yummy delicacies and enjoying their culinary adventures. Speaking of Sonam Kapoor, the actress is a great cook and her Instagram stories are the proof. She has been keeping her busy and productive by making delicious foods for herself and hubby Anand. A few days ago, the Veere Di Wedding actress had prepared healthy stir-fried tofu with bell peppers and onion petal.

She had also rustled up a healthy breakfast platter which had sunny side up eggs and veggies like spinach, beans, broccoli, mushrooms, and avocado. And recently, the actress prepared double chocolate chip cookies at home. The cookies are super healthy as it is refined sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan. All the ingredients used are healthy ones such as gluten-free flour, sugar-free cacao powder, almond butter, coconut sugar, and coconut oil. She promised that these gluten-free vegan cookies are as good as regular cookies. She also gave step by step guide for her fans and followers. Want to know the ingredients and method list? Then read on.

Ingredients:

Gluten-free all-purpose flour- 105 gm

Cocoa powder- 15 gm

Baking soda- 1/2 tsp

Baking powder- 1/4 tsp

Sea salt- 1/2 tsp

Brown sugar-75 gm

Coconut sugar- 60 gm

Almond butter- 55 gm

Coconut oil- 50 gm

Vanilla extract- 1 tsp

Water- 3-4 tbsp

Dark chocolate chips- 90 gm

Method:

Add the gluten-free flour in a bowl. Then put cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt, and whisk the dry ingredients thoroughly.

In another bowl, put brown sugar, coconut sugar, almond butter, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Mix all the ingredients well.

Now, add water and mix again for a smooth texture.

Now add and mix the wet and dry ingredients.

Add chocolate chips and gently fold the mixture.

Keep the batter in the refrigerator for an hour.

Take out the mixture and prepare cookie dough rounds and put them on a baking tray.

Keep the tray in the last or second last row of the oven preheated at 175 degrees Celsius.

You have to bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes. Allow them to cool before you eat.

What are your views on the recipe? Did you like it? Will you prepare it? Let us know your views in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×