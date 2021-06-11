Lockdown Cooking: Try this super easy recipe to make fried chicken

Fried chicken is undoubtedly everyone’s favourite comfort food! Follow this quick recipe to make delicious fried chicken at home in just 5 steps.

Who doesn’t love fried chicken? It is the ultimate comfort food and is super delicious. A tub full of juicy, crispy, and crusty fried chicken is all we want after a long, tiring, and hectic day. While you certainly can order delicious fried chicken at any given hour of the day, but there is nothing that beats the crispiness and freshness of homemade fried chicken.

It might seem next to impossible to get the perfect crispy crust on the chicken, but it isn’t as difficult as it seems. We have for you a quick 5-step recipe to make juicy and succulent fried chicken at home to indulge yourself.

Step 1

Take 2 cups of refined flour and mix it with 1 tsp of red chilli flakes, ½ tsp black pepper powder, and some salt to taste.

Step 2

Next, take 500 grams of chicken and cut it into small pieces. Dip these pieces in 2 cups of buttermilk followed by coating them with the prepared flour mixture.

Step 3

Heat some vegetable oil in a skillet. Once the oil is hot enough, start putting the chicken pieces in. Fry the chicken from each side for a sufficient amount of time.

Step 4

Fry for half an hour to ensure that the chicken pieces are crispy enough. You want the chicken pieces to be brown. Make sure to not overcook the chicken in an attempt to get a crispy crust.

Step 5

Place the fried chicken on paper towels for it to absorb the excess oil. Do the same with the remaining chicken pieces and serve hot.

