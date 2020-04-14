Lockdown Snacks: Prepare THESE quick and healthy munchies during quarantine

Lockdown Snacks: Instead of eating unhealthy snacks such as biscuits, namkeens and fried foods during the quarantine, include these healthy munchies in your diet.

Coronavirus pandemic has led to lockdown in many nations in order to stop the further spread of the deadly virus. The shutdown has been hampering our daily life, however, this is the only right and best thing we can do right now for ourself and for the society at large. In India, the lockdown was supposed to end today, however, due to rise of cases, PM Narendra Modi announced today that the nation-wide lockdown has been extended till May 3. During this pandemic and subsequent shutdown, it is of utmost importance to be healthy and eat healthy to keep our immunity strong.

For the unversed, immunity is our body's defence mechanism and it will fight against viruses and pathogens. If you have poor immunity, then you will be more susceptible to contract illnesses. So, instead of munching on namkeens, biscuits and maida based fried items among others, opt for healthy snacks. We know that there are limited resources on our hands and that's why we have come up with easy, quick and healthy lockdown recipes for our readers. and So, whenever hungry prepare these recipes which take a snap to prepare. Be healthy and be safe.

These recipes are provided by Dietitian Jinal Savla, founder of Healthy Palate

SWEET POTATO/ BANANA WEDGES

Ingredients:

Sweet potatoes/Raw banana (Washed, deskinned and chopped into wedges) - 4 number

Coconut Milk- 4tbsp

Dry mixed herbs (oregano, chilli flakes, parsley, thyme, rosemary, pepper)- 2tsp

Salt- to taste

Method:

Steam the potatoes/bananas till they are 90% done.

Whisk the coconut milk together with all the herbs and salt. Then toss the coconut milk mix with potatoes/bananas to coat them completely.

Grease a baking tray with olive oil and bake the coated potatoes/banana in a preheated oven at 180- 200⁰C for 15-20mins.

Then turn the slices over and bake for 5-10mins and serve hot with tomato ketchup or chutney.

THAI BHEL

Ingredients:

Chickpeas(overnight soaked & pressure cooked)- ½ cup

Shredded mixed veggies (carrots, cabbage, zucchini, bell peppers)- 1 ½ cup

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt & pepper to taste.

For the Chutney:

Peanut butter- 3tbsp

Coconut milk- 5tbsp

Finely chopped celery, basil & coriander – 2tbsp each

Tomato sauce- 2tbsp

Red chilli powder- 1/ 2 tsp

Ginger chilli paste- ½ tsp

Lemongrass juice 1/3 cup

Pepper powder- ¼ tsp

Salt to taste

For the Crunch

Roasted & half crushed peanuts – 1tbsp

Method:

For the chutney: Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a blender & keep aside.

Then mix the remaining ingredients with chutney, mix well & top with some lemon, pepper & peanuts.

MAKHANA CHAAT

Ingredients:

Roasted Makhana - 1cup

Roasted Cashewnuts, Pistachios, walnuts rolled in jeera powder, chat , masala & red chilli powder (1tsp each) – 5-6 pieces of each nut

Homemade green chutney – 2tbsp

Homemade date & tamarind chutney- 1 tbsp

Grated Cucumber, tomato, carrots, raw mango – as per choice

Chopped Coriander leaves- 2tbsp

Pomegranate – ½ no

Beaten Hung Curds- 1 ½ cups

Method:

Mix all the above ingredients in a large bowl top with some coriander leaves, pomegranate & some chat masala & serve.

ROASTED PEPPER & WALNUT DIP

Ingredients:

Red capsicum - 2 large

Chopped walnuts (akhrot) -1 cup roughly

Cumin seeds (jeera) powder – ½ tsp

Kashmiri red Chilli paste (soaked and blended)- 1 tsp finely

Lemon juice - 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Olive oil – 1 tbsp

Method:

Pierce a fork through the red capsicum, brush olive oil evenly over it and roast on a slow flame till it turns black in colour from all the sides.

Immerse the red capsicum in cold water, remove the black skin, stem and seeds and roughly chopped them.

Combine the red capsicum with all the remaining ingredients and blend in a mixer till smooth, remove from the blender, empty into a serving bowl & relish with some whole wheat Lavash/khakra or even some salad sticks.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×