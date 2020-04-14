Lockdown Snacks: Prepare THESE quick and healthy munchies during quarantine
Coronavirus pandemic has led to lockdown in many nations in order to stop the further spread of the deadly virus. The shutdown has been hampering our daily life, however, this is the only right and best thing we can do right now for ourself and for the society at large. In India, the lockdown was supposed to end today, however, due to rise of cases, PM Narendra Modi announced today that the nation-wide lockdown has been extended till May 3. During this pandemic and subsequent shutdown, it is of utmost importance to be healthy and eat healthy to keep our immunity strong.
For the unversed, immunity is our body's defence mechanism and it will fight against viruses and pathogens. If you have poor immunity, then you will be more susceptible to contract illnesses. So, instead of munching on namkeens, biscuits and maida based fried items among others, opt for healthy snacks. We know that there are limited resources on our hands and that's why we have come up with easy, quick and healthy lockdown recipes for our readers. and So, whenever hungry prepare these recipes which take a snap to prepare. Be healthy and be safe.
These recipes are provided by Dietitian Jinal Savla, founder of Healthy Palate
SWEET POTATO/ BANANA WEDGES
Ingredients:
Sweet potatoes/Raw banana (Washed, deskinned and chopped into wedges) - 4 number
Coconut Milk- 4tbsp
Dry mixed herbs (oregano, chilli flakes, parsley, thyme, rosemary, pepper)- 2tsp
Salt- to taste
Method:
Steam the potatoes/bananas till they are 90% done.
Whisk the coconut milk together with all the herbs and salt. Then toss the coconut milk mix with potatoes/bananas to coat them completely.
Grease a baking tray with olive oil and bake the coated potatoes/banana in a preheated oven at 180- 200⁰C for 15-20mins.
Then turn the slices over and bake for 5-10mins and serve hot with tomato ketchup or chutney.
THAI BHEL
Ingredients:
Chickpeas(overnight soaked & pressure cooked)- ½ cup
Shredded mixed veggies (carrots, cabbage, zucchini, bell peppers)- 1 ½ cup
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt & pepper to taste.
For the Chutney:
Peanut butter- 3tbsp
Coconut milk- 5tbsp
Finely chopped celery, basil & coriander – 2tbsp each
Tomato sauce- 2tbsp
Red chilli powder- 1/ 2 tsp
Ginger chilli paste- ½ tsp
Lemongrass juice 1/3 cup
Pepper powder- ¼ tsp
Salt to taste
For the Crunch
Roasted & half crushed peanuts – 1tbsp
Method:
For the chutney: Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a blender & keep aside.
Then mix the remaining ingredients with chutney, mix well & top with some lemon, pepper & peanuts.
MAKHANA CHAAT
Ingredients:
Roasted Makhana - 1cup
Roasted Cashewnuts, Pistachios, walnuts rolled in jeera powder, chat , masala & red chilli powder (1tsp each) – 5-6 pieces of each nut
Homemade green chutney – 2tbsp
Homemade date & tamarind chutney- 1 tbsp
Grated Cucumber, tomato, carrots, raw mango – as per choice
Chopped Coriander leaves- 2tbsp
Pomegranate – ½ no
Beaten Hung Curds- 1 ½ cups
Method:
Mix all the above ingredients in a large bowl top with some coriander leaves, pomegranate & some chat masala & serve.
ROASTED PEPPER & WALNUT DIP
Ingredients:
Red capsicum - 2 large
Chopped walnuts (akhrot) -1 cup roughly
Cumin seeds (jeera) powder – ½ tsp
Kashmiri red Chilli paste (soaked and blended)- 1 tsp finely
Lemon juice - 2 tsp
Salt to taste
Olive oil – 1 tbsp
Method:
Pierce a fork through the red capsicum, brush olive oil evenly over it and roast on a slow flame till it turns black in colour from all the sides.
Immerse the red capsicum in cold water, remove the black skin, stem and seeds and roughly chopped them.
Combine the red capsicum with all the remaining ingredients and blend in a mixer till smooth, remove from the blender, empty into a serving bowl & relish with some whole wheat Lavash/khakra or even some salad sticks.
