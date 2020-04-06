Lockdown Snacks: Shilpa Shetty shares easy and healthy potato chips recipe

Healthy Potato Chips: Check out the recipe of sweet potato and potato chips which was shared by none other than health enthusiast Shilpa Shetty.

We all will agree to the fact that munching and binge-eating snacks have increased a lot during this lockdown period. Many of us have been eating munchies over meals. However, instead of resorting to high-calorie packaged food items that have trans fat, artificial flavors, additives and what not, one should go for healthy snacks. Whenever the hunger pangs hit you, instead of grabbing a packet of chips, go for healthy alternatives such as baked healthy potato chips, nuts, seeds, makhanas, fruits and chana chaat among others.

Unfortunately, most of us rely on Maggi, chips, biscuits and namkeen which are super convenient. Instead of eating not-so-healthy foodstuff and gain weight why not have food items which will not only amp up health but also satiate your taste buds. Today we are sharing a recipe of sweet potatoes and potatoes chips which are not only healthful but extremely delicious like its commonly eaten counterpart. Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness freak, shared this recipe on her YouTube channel and we have to say that you will love eating them and not regret it.

Healthy Potato chips: Check out more details and recipe right below.

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest actresses in B-town, shared how, unlike the notion, potatoes are actually healthy. For the unversed, sweet potatoes are a great source of carotenoids that help reduce inflammation. They are also highly rich in antioxidants that may build our immunity. On the other hand, regular potatoes are rich in carbs, have anti-inflammatory properties and are also good for digestion.

To prepare healthy potato chips, firstly, you have to cut thin slices of sweet potatoes and potatoes with a slicer. Coat them with paprika powder, pepper, salt, and oil. Grease baking tray with some oil and place all the potato slices one by one away from each other on the tray. Put them in a preheated oven and bake them for one hour. Crispy and tasty potato chips are ready and the best part is that they taste and look like store-bought ones.

Check out the video to know the recipe of healthy potato chips:

So, what are you waiting for, prepare these healthy potato chips at home and store them in an airtight container and eat them whenever hungry. There are no harmful ingredients, it is almost oil-free and has the goodness of potatoes which is a win-win.

