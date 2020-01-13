Lohri 2020 Recipes: Make and indulge in some of the most yummy food this harvest festival

Today marks the festival of harvest that is celebrated in North India. A bonfire is also lit to celebrate it.

Observed on January 13, Lohri is the Indian festival that celebrates the harvest in a huge way. It celebrates the harvest of the Rabi crop, marks the end of winter and is mainly celebrated in North India. It is the day when loads of jaggery, makki di roti, sarson da saag and more yummy food is eaten on this day. A bonfire is also lit and sesame seeds, peanuts and popcorn are added to the fire.

Traditional songs are also sung while people dance around the fire, exchange gifts and have a joyous time overall.

Here are some recipes you can try out today to celebrate the festival.

Sarson Ka Saag

One of the most popular Punjabi recipes, this is known for its butter contents. It is one of the most comforting foods that are consumed during the cold months and tastes amazing as well. It can also be consumed in the form of palak saag, channa saag, and methi saag.

Makke Di Roti

This popular roti is made from flour and cooked well in ghee. Consumed usually with sarson da saag, it is one of the most delicious meals consumed during winters and is also known to warm up the body in the cold months.

Atta Laddoo

Extremely easy and quick to prepare, the atta laddoo is usually made with whole wheat and flour or even atta. A delicacy made for those with a sweet tooth and to end the day with!

Panjiri

This is a traditional Punjabi recipe that is made from a mix of whole wheat flour, roasted ghee and powdered sugar. it is a dry food that adds much-needed heat to the body.

Kadhi Pakora

One of the most popular recipes that is extremely common to the Punjabi household, this is one of the main courses had through the day. Consumed with fried onion pakoras and creamy curry made from yoghurt, it goes well with both rotis and rice making for a heavy meal.





