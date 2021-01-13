Lohri 2021: Try these authentic recipes shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri to celebrate a festive Lohri at home

The festival of Lohri is here and we are here to give you the 4 best traditional recipes of Lohri to mark this day. Lohri is celebrated across North India with much joy and fervour. To add to this enthusiasm, here are top 4 recipes shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri to add to your Lohri platter.

Lohri is a festival in India that is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm to mark the harvest of rabi crops and hence, the onset of spring. It is the shortest day and the longest night only to welcome spring and let go of long winter nights. On this day, people worship the God of Fire, Lord Agni along with dances, dhol and food!

Lohri is one of the most joyous festivals that binds everyone together as a family who worship Lord Agni. There’s a huge bonfire set up that is known as the holy fire, people sit around the bonfire in a circle, prepare folk dances on dhol and enjoy a scrumptious feast.

To enjoy the festival of Lohri, here are 4 traditional dishes along with recipes shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited, that you can prepare at home for a delicious feast.

1. Til gud ke laddoo

Ingredients:

White til (Sesame Seeds) – 200 grams

Gud (Jaggery) – 100 grams

Cardamom powder – to taste

Roasted and peeled peanuts – 20 grams

Roasted Chana Dal – 20 grams

Dry coconut – 10 grams

Method:

Dry roast til in a pan until it turns brownish in colour. Allow it to cool down.

In a grinder coarsely grind the jaggery and peanuts along with til. Keep this mixture aside.

In a grinder, dry grind the roasted chana dal and dry coconut to make a semi fine powder.

Mix together the dry mixtures of jaggery, peanut, til, roasted chana dal and dry coconut.

Mix it well to form a firm mixture. Add cardamom powder and again mix it well.

Divide the mixture into approximately 17 parts of approximately 20 grams each.

Shape each part into a sphere. And the laddoos are ready to eat.

2. Masala Gud Paratha

Ingredients:

Crushed Jaggery – 20 grams

Carom Seeds – 1 pinch

Fennel Powder – 1 gram

Crushed Peanuts – 5 grams

Wheat Flour – 100 grams

Water – As required

Salt – To Taste

Oil – 1 tsp.

Ghee – to roast the paratha (optional)

Method:

Knead a firm & soft dough with wheat flour, salt, water and oil.

Add carom seeds, fennel powder and crushed peanuts in the crushed jaggery

Mix it well to form a semi soft mixture.

Divide the kneaded dough into 5 equal parts which would approximately be 20 grams.

Take one part of the dough and make a shell out of it.

Place one part of the jaggery mixture into the shell and seal it well on all the sides. Shape it into a sphere.

Repeat the same process with all the parts of the dough. And keep it aside.

Take one stuffed sphere and roll it out in a round shape to make a paratha. Repeat the same with other parts as well.

On a heated Pan cook the paratha on both the sides until golden brown in colour. Drizzle some ghee if wanted.

Serve it with ghee and milk which has crushed dry fruits and saffron.

3. Sarso ka saag aur Makai ki roti

Ingredients:

For Saag

Mustard Leaves – 1 kg

Water – 300 ml

Oil – 15 ml

Onions – 50 grams _ Chopped

Tomatoes – 50 grams - chopped

minced Ginger – 10 grams

minced Garlic – 10 grams

Salt – to taste

Red Chili Powder – to taste

Garam Masala – 5 grams

For Makai Roti

Makai ka Atta – 150 grams

Salt – to taste

warm water – as required

Method:

For Saag

Wash mustard Leaves and spinach thoroughly to get rid of dirt and other residues.

De stalk the mustard leaves and roughly chop.

Bring water to a boil in a large pot.

Add mustard leaves and cook uncovered till mustard leaves are tender.

Drain the leaves in a colander and allow them to cool before grinding them to make a smooth paste.

In a pan, heat oil and add chopped onions and pinch of salt. Cook until onions are soft and opaque in colour.

Add ginger and garlic and cook until onions are golden brown.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until oil separates from the mixture.

Add the Mustard leaves, Salt, Red Chili Powder and Garam Masala.

Mix well and cook for 4-5 minutes. If needed, you can add some water

Remove Saag into serving dish.

In the same pan, heat white butter and fry Onions for garnishing until light brown.

Add Tomatoes kept aside for garnishing and lightly cook it.

For Makai Roti

In a bowl take the Makai atta and add salt to taste.

Gradually add warm water and knead the atta into a firm & soft dough.

Let it rest for 10 mins.

Later divide the dough into 5 to 7 equal parts.

Roll out each part into a round shape to make a roti out of it.

Cook the rolled out atta on a non-stick pan on both sides. It will gain a slightly brownish colour.

Repeat the same process with other parts as well.

4. Makhana Kheer

Ingredients:

Makhana (Puffed Lotus Seeds) – 200 grams

Ghee – 20 grams

Milk – 1000 ml

Jaggery – 60 grams

Cardamom Powder (Elaichi) – to taste

Nutmeg powder – to taste

Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini) – ½ inch

Badam (Almond), sliced – 15 grams

Raisins – 10 grams

Chironji – 10 grams

Saffron Strings – 5 to 7 strings

Method:

In a kadhai heat ghee & roast the makhana until crisp and aromatic by constantly stirring it.

Cool it down and divide the makhana in two parts.

Take one part and coarsely grind it in a grinder. Keep it aside.

Boil the milk in a heavy bottomed pan and let it reduce. Reduce it close to half the quantity. Stir the milk occasionally to avoid the milk solids settling at the bottom of the pan

Once the milk is reduced, add the jaggery along with the whole roasted makhana and ground makhana. Mix it well and cook on a medium flame for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the saffron strings, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder into the kheer, mix well and cook it for another 3 to 4 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

While the kheer is being cooked, in a small pan another 10 grams of ghee and roast all the dry fruits in it till light brown.

Add this dry fruit mixture to the ghee and mix it well. Cover the pan and turn off the heat.

