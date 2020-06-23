Looking for a coffee substitute? Try THIS caffeine free chole aka chickpea coffee

If you have been looking for caffeine free drink, then your hunt ends here. Check out the recipe of chole aka chickpea based coffee.

Are you a caffeine addict and trying to cut down on the number of coffees that you drink every day? Then you should try this recipe which is a caffeine-free coffee substitute as it is made from chole chana aka chickpeas. The best part is that the taste is the same as the regular coffee and chole is a superfood which you should include in your diet. Speaking of Caffeine, it is a natural stimulant most commonly found in tea, coffee, and cacao plants among others. And its consumption is generally considered safe, although habit-forming.

It stimulates the brain and central nervous system and thus keeps us alert and averts the onset of tiredness. However, when consumed in excess there can be several side effects such as anxiety, restlessness, tremors, irregular heartbeat, and sleep issues among others. Too much caffeine can also lead to headaches, migraines, and high blood pressure in some individuals. If you are pregnant then you should not drink too much coffee or caffeinated drinks as the risk of miscarriage or low birth weight are high. One should also avoid it when on medications including antidepressants and muscle relaxants.

Method:

For the recipe, you need raw white chole aka chickpea. You can wash it and dry it before you start using it.

Heat up a heavy bottom based Kadai on a medium flame, roast each and every chana for 20 minutes, keep stirring them.

Alternatively, you can bake them at 160 degrees centigrade until brown.

It is important to not touch them as they will be very hot after being roasted. Let them cool down for two hours.

Now, take a mixer to prepare the powder from it.

They are very hard so don't add more in a mixer jar at once.

You can store them in an airtight container for a month.

Check out the video to know more in detail and 3 recipes as well that one can prepare from chole coffee powder.

What are your views on this coffee substitute? Are you looking forward to preparing it? Let us know in the comment section below.

