Looking for last minute brunch recipes? Check out this recipe to make french toast in just 4 steps

Brunch is basically a meal that serves the purpose of both breakfast and lunch. It is eaten during the late morning and includes dim sums, pancakes, baguettes, cinnamon rolls and more such dishes. A popular and often eaten-as-brunch dish is french toast. French toast refers to sliced bread that is dipped in egg and milk and then is pan-fried.

We have for you a quick and simple recipe to make delicious and scrumptious french toast at home in just 4 steps. Follow the recipe given below.

Step 1

In a bowl, add 2 eggs, ⅔ cup of milk, ¼ tsp cinnamon powder, ¼ tsp nutmeg powder, 1 tsp vanilla extract and some salt to taste. Beat these ingredients to prepare the mixture to dip the bread slices in.

Step 2

To prevent the bread from becoming soggy after being dipped in the mixture, toast the bread slices on a hot pan from both sides.

Step 3

Dip the bread into the mixture and make sure that both sides are soaked properly. Next, melt 3 tsp butter in a pan and place the bread slices on it.

Step 4

Toast the bread till the edges become crisp and the milk and egg mixture is cooked all the way through. Flip it and cook it for the same amount of time on the other side. Serve hot.

