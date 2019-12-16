Love Biryani? Here are some biryanis that you MUST try from India

Do you love biryani and can have it throughout the day? If yes, then read below to find out different places in India that serve the best biryani and why you should try them at least once.

When it comes to food, every place in India is known for its local cuisine. But then some dishes are common across India and every place has its own style of preparing that one particular dish. And one such dish is Biryani- one can never go wrong with Biryani. Be it Biryani with aloo or with mutton, the flavour of this dish is enough to make you hungry. The succulent meat and the slow-cooked flavour of the rice and aromatic spices make biryani our favourite dish.

If you are someone who loves biryani and can have breakfast, lunch and dinner, then this article is for you. Read below to find out places in India where you must have biryanis at least once in your life. So start making the list while we take you on a foodgasm journey.

Here are some different types of biryanis that you must have.

Kolkata Biryani:

Kolkata Biryani is mildly sweet as the rice is flavoured with rosewater and saffron and is steamed with mutton and spices. The highlight of this biryani is the potato. The combination of spices with potatoes makes this a must-have biryani.

Thalassery Biryani:

This biryani is famous in Kozhikode, Thalassery and Malappuram areas of Kerala. It is made with lots of ghee, spices, cashew nuts and raisins. It is unique because the type of rice used in this biryani is different. Usually, short and thin rice called Khyma or Jeerakasala is used in the preparation of this biryani.

Sindhi Biryani:

What makes this biryani so special is the fact that it is spicier than other biryanis. The masalas are the hero in this dish and are used in a larger proportion as compared to the rice. Its distinct flavour comes from spicy potatoes, tangy dried prune and sour yoghurt.

Bhatkali Biryani:

This biryani is white and is prepared with less or no ghee. It's unique because the key ingredient of this biryani is an onion. Lots of onion is used in the biryani, and is served as an accompaniment to the dish.

Beary Biryani:

Being a Mangalorean-style biryani, it was introduced by merchants and traders back in the day. The green chillies and coconut dominate its distinct flavour, and the overnight marination with ghee sets this biryani apart.

Kolhapuri Biryani:

The best part about this biryani is that its flavour changes as per the season. In summers, the biryani tastes less spicy. During monsoons, pepper makes an appearance to fight cold. In winters, you'll find ginger-garlic paste added to the biryani.

