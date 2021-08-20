Love to eat but not to cook? Here are 6 easy kitchen products just for you

No pain, no gain! This statement is especially true when one is cooking. Or is it? Can one have the pleasure of eating delicious and healthy home-cooked food only if he/she toils enough in the kitchen? Thanks to technological advancements now we have products of all kinds to make your kitchen experience more fun and exciting. It’s all about no pain, all gain! Check out these 6 Kitchen products that will help you have a party all day, every day without any stress.

Chopper

While chopping onions, garlic and other vegetables become a tedious task, that’s when you should buy an electric mini chopper to get the job done easily within seconds. No more crying while cutting onions or cutting your soft hands accidentally while slicing ginger. This machine will take it all.

Price:18.99 USD

Buy Now

Herb Scissors

With a comfortable ergonomic handle, these herb scissors make cooking hours more quick and easy. The herb scissors come with a complimentary cleaning kit, to make your cooking preparation a breeze.

Price:12.95 USD

Buy Now

Airfryer

If you are standing in a humid kitchen and frying things in oil, sweating and burning yourself in the hot environment, Airfryer is your way out from it. You can make any healthy, crispy, fried dishes and snacks without struggling in the kitchen.

Price:34.99 USD

Buy Now

Apple Slicer

This apple slicer will help you cut the fruit to 12 even apple slices perfectly. You can use an apple slicer to prepare healthy apple snacks for your children, or you can easily make apple snacks at offices and parties.

Price:12.99 USD

Buy Now

Bullet Blender

Blend your favourite smoothie or shake right in one-button action with this bullet blender. The blender base is small enough to keep on your counter every day and save space for your other utilities.

Price:34.99 USD

Buy Now

Egg Boiler

An egg a day keeps the doctor away. A protein-rich food is important for your everyday diet. When the cooking egg becomes hard, take help from this product that’ll easily fit into drawers for storage and helps you prepare various egg dishes easily.

Price:15.99 USD

Buy Now

Also Read: Onam 2021: 6 Best deals on products that are a must have for your Onam celebration away from home