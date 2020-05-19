Love Kheer? 6 different types of this delicious dessert you should try

Check out the list of 6 recipes to help you fall in love with kheer yet again.

Kheer is an all-time favourite dish in India. It is a type of creamy and lip-smacking dessert that will entice your senses. It is prepared by slowly boiling milk and adding sugar along with any ingredients of your choice including rice, poha, rava, etc. One of the best things about kheer is we can prepare it with the ingredient of our choice. This bowl of sweetness is a must to instantly make everything better.

This delicious dessert is known for its traditional, yummy and aromatic flavour that we all love. It is known by different names in different parts of the country – Payasam, Payesh, Khiri, Payasa and many more. Today, we are listing down 10 of the best types of kheer you must try if you haven’t.

Here is a list of 6 types of kheer preparations that will definitely make you fall in love with the desert again.

Rice Kheer: The traditional South Indian wedding dessert, also known as Paal Pasayam.

Apple Kheer: This one is like the Indian version of custard. It has got a Mughlai origin and is one of the best versions of kheer.

Phool Makhana Kheer: A must-have dessert for people who like to go light on the stomach.

Gulab ki Kheer: Delicious kheer with rose aroma, what else do you need?

Khus Khus Kheer: Made with crushing of Khus khus or poppy seeds, rice, nuts and coconut oil is a super tasty preparation you won’t put down until finished.

Sabudana Kheer: Another immensely popular kheer you should try. This versatile ingredient, sabudana will add a beautiful texture to your kheer and it's great for the kids.

