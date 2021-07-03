Love making beverages at home? Here are 8 products you must have

The monsoons in India also bring along with them a lot of heat and humidity. We might be staying indoors most of the time now, but don’t you miss sipping on your favourite beverage in a cafe or in your car while it rains outside? The lockdown has made most of us pros in the kitchen. From the unique coffees to the yummy desserts to the authentic dishes, we have learnt it all. Now let's make some refreshing beverages at home too. Wouldn't it be great to have something refreshing to sip on while you work or attend that boring Zoom meeting? In order to make your monsoons a little better, we have a few products that will help you make your favourite beverage at home.

Butterfly Pea Tea

This tea will help relieve anxiety, stress and headache and will help calm the senses. They will absolutely love the bright blue color and the fact that it changes color to a nice purple color when some acid like lemon juice is added. It will add a dash of luxury to their lives and make them look forward to their early mornings.

Price: $14.95

Tapioca Pearls

Add an extra element of fun to your beverages with these yummy tapioca pearls. If you love a nice bubble tea, or an iced bubble coffee, add these tapioca pearls and make yourself a fun drink. Apart from that, they are also great for your health as they promote strong muscle growth and regulate proper digestive function.

Price: $13.95

Smoothie Maker

Make yourself a healthy glass of your favourite smoothie every morning with this smoothie blender. It will make you look forward to your mornings and will help you kickstart them on a refreshing and energising note. This smoothie blender is super easy to use and comes with high speed stainless steel blades that are strong enough to crush any vegetables and fruit easily.

Price: $87.98

French Press

Make yourself a hot or cold brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of your own kitchen with this coffee maker. Fitted with a 4 part superior filtration system, it ensures little to no grinds in your brew. You can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso in 4 minutes with the help of water level markings on our glass carafe. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: $15.99

Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler

Now you can enjoy your favourite drink on the go with this travel tumbler. It will keep your hot beverage hot and your cold beverage cold for the longest time. It also comes with a steel straw so you are not only enjoying your drink but you are also saving the environment.

Price: $9.99

Hazelnut Syrup

Are you craving a hazelnut frappe from your favourite cafe? Now you do not need to spend a fortune on these drinks since you can literally make one yourself at home. Simply add this hazelnut syrup to your cold coffee and you can enjoy your favourite cafe beverage at home. You can add this syrup to literally any beverage you want and give it a tasty hazelnut flavour.

Price: $14.99

Stainless Steel Ice Cubes

Take your indoor drinking nights up a notch with these stainless steel reusable ice cubes. We all love our drinks chilled especially in these summers but don’t you hate it when the ice cubes melt and dilute your beverage? That is when these steel ice cubes will come to your rescue. You can freeze these and use them to cool your drinks without diluting it.

Price: $19.99

Drinking Chocolate

What is better than sipping hot chocolate in your bedroom while it is pouring rain outside? Now you can make your favourite hot chocolate, chocolate milkshake or a mocha shake at home with this chocolate powder. It is super easy to use and you can make a glass of your favourite chocolate beverage at any time of the day.

Price: $9

