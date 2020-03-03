Love traditional dish of Litti Chokha? Check out the recipe right here

Litti Chokha is one of the popular Indian dishes. Check out the recipe for this traditional dish right here. It is not only super easy to prepare but also very healthy and yummy.

Litti Chokha is one of the popular dishes in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other North Indian regions. This traditional dish is not only very nutritious but also very delicious. Many people prepare the dish on various festivals and occasions. If you are thinking that it is similar to Baati (Dal Baati is tradition Rajasthani dish) then you are right. For the unversed, the Litti is whole wheat dough balls, where the stuffing is a spiced mix of roasted gram flour or sattu while the chokha's main ingredients are potatoes and eggplant. The lip-smacking recipe is a complete meal and can be included either for your lunch or dinner. Traditionally littis are roasted on hot charcoal, however, one can prepare it in oven or tandoor grill and even tawa. So, you can choose the cooking method as per your convenience. They are also dipped in ghee or clarified butter as they are little hard and the ghee helps to make it yummier and softer too.

Speaking of Chokha, it is actually a Bihari version of Bharta. One can make slight changes to it, however, eggplant is the main vegetable that one should not miss. For the unversed, in some regions of Bihar, the Litti is also served with spicy chicken curry.

The best part of this dish is that it is super easy to prepare and the ingredients are so simple that one can easily find them in the kitchen.

Love relishing this traditional Bihari dish, then you are at the right place, as today we have shared the recipe of the dish.

The recipe has been provided by Celebrity Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay.

Ingredients:

2 cup gram flour

1 cup chopped onion

3 tbsp mustard oil

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

5 - 6 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp carom seeds

1 tsp nigella seeds

3 - 4 green chilli

1 tbsp mango pickle masala

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt as per taste

3 cups wheat flour

1/2 tsp carom seeds

For chokha: 1 roasted eggplant

Method:

For litti, in a bowl, add gram flour and mix it well.

Add chopped onion, ginger, garlic cloves, carom seeds, nigella seeds, green chilli, mango pickle masala, and mix.

Add lemon juice, salt as per taste and mix it well.

In another bowl, add wheat flour, carom seeds, salt as per taste, water as required and prepare a dough.

Prepare the balls of the sattu.

Roll out the dough, stuff the sattu in it and seal it.

Bake it in the preheated oven at 180'C for 20 - 25 minutes.

For chokha, add boiled eggplant and potatoes in a bowl.

Mash it nicely.

Add mustard oil, finely chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, salt as per taste and mix it.

Add roasted red chilli and mix.

Garnish with chopped coriander and clarified butter.

If you have not tried it yet then you should as it is one of the popular Indian dishes one should try in their lifetime.

