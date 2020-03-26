Love travelling to hill stations? Check out these offbeat hill stations in India to visit

Love to travel to hill stations? There are many popular hill stations in India which are mostly visited by tourists. But apart from that, there is another astounding picture of the country which is bounded with some of the offbeat hill stations of the country. They may not be so popular or visited, but they can give you some unforgettable memories to complete your vacation. For example, you may have heard about Darjeeling, but have you heard of Chota Mangwa? Not only this one, there are numerous other offbeat hill stations in India, which are not so crowded but offer great scenic views. So, next time when you plan your vacation, choose an offbeat one to have some different experience.

These are some of the offbeat hill stations of India. Check them out below.

Kotagiri- Tamil Nadu

It’s a picturesque hill station bounded by green tea estates and trekking points. Catherine Falls, Elk Falls and Rangaswamy Pillar are some of the popular attractions of this spot. Kodanad View Point offers an astounding view of sloping hills and blue hills.

Kurseong- West Bengal

Kurseong is located in Darjeeling District of West Bengal. In Lepcha language, Kharsang means the ‘land of white orchids'. It offers great scenic beauty and houses several tea gardens.

Amboli- Maharashtra

Amboli is located on the Sahyadri Hills of Western India, which is one of the ‘Eco Hot-Spots’ of the world. It is the abode of unique flora and fauna. Amboli is one of the very few hill stations of Maharashtra from where we can get the view of the sea.

Thekkady- Kerala

Thekkady is located near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. It houses the popular Periyar National Park which is famous for its dense forests. It is the abode of elephants, sambar, tigers, gaur, lion-tailed Macaques and Nilgiri Langurs. Thekkady is the home for the production of natural spices like black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove, etc.

Chota Mangwa- Darjeeling

It’s a tranquil village located on the top of the Mangwa hill in Darjeeling District of West Bengal. It is bounded with orange gardens and offers pristine views of the Mt. Kanchenjungha and Teesta River. This hilly region is fully covered with tall Coniferous Cryptomeria, locally known as Dhupi.