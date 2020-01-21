Love Trekking? HERE are some of the best treks in India that you must consider doing

Do you love trekking and want to go for one in India? If yes, then read below to find out some amazing places in India that are not only known for their majestic views, but are also known for their trek.

Travelling in itself is an experience. An experience that you would want to cherish for the rest of your life. You not only get to meet new people when you travel, but you also get to experience certain things that change your life forever. Some people love to travel on a budget, while some love luxurious travelling. Some love to manoeuvre around the place in public transport while others choose cabs over anything else.

There a quite a few of us who also love adventure travelling. If you love adventure travel and are planning to go on a trek soon, then, we have something for you. Here are some majestic trekking places in India that'll not only satiate your wanderlust but will also give you the much-needed adrenaline rush. India has been blessed with mesmerizing landscapes, tranquil forests and diverse geography that it automatically becomes the ultimate paradise for trekking. Here are some trekking trails across India that you must visit.

Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand:

If you love adventure, then this trek is perfect for you. This trek will allow you to view Roopkund's famous Mystery Lake. Trekking can take anywhere from a week to 9 days, and the best time to visit is between May and October. It is a challenging trek and requires one to be in decent shape since this place is situated at a high altitude (4,800 mts).

Dzongri Trek, Sikkim:

If you have eight days, and want to go on a trek, then this fun should be on your list. You can get a view of the stunning Mount Kanchenjunga (the third highest peak in the world). A tough climb by any standards, the trek commences from Yuksom and is best undertaken between September to November or March and April.

Rajmachi Trek, Maharashtra:

This is slightly easier in comparison to other treks. The beauty of this trekking destination is not just its panoramic view of lush rolling hills. You can complete this trek within one day. The best time to visit is between June and September.

Chadar Trek, Ladakh:

Mountains and roads are okay, but how about walking over a frozen lake? Sounds fascinating right? The frozen river Zanskar (also called Chadar that means sheet) situated in the Zanskar Valley presents an engaging yet challenging trek, extending across 105 kilometres at low temperatures. The flowing river freezes over only in January to February and can prove a difficult obstacle to cross: one has to climb over icy rocks and sleep in caves at night.

Kodachadri Trek, Karnataka:

Again a fairly simple two-day trek can be done between October and January. You can do this trek by opting three different routes.

Which one will be your pick?

