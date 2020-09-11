Love Yoghurt? Here’s why you should include it in your regular diet

Yoghurt is a great option for snacking or having at breakfast. It is packed with all important nutrients including proteins, fats and carbohydrates. And it is not only good for improving gut health, but it can also improve our mental health.

We all know the health benefits of yoghurt and how it is a great option for breakfast. It improves gut health for being a potential source of probiotics. Probiotics are extremely useful for enhancing our gut health. These are actually good bacteria, which improves the digestion process.

So, the daily consumption of yoghurt is a healthy habit. Research says if you have yoghurt everyday, you can lower the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and enhance the immune system.

Health benefits of having yoghurt regularly:

1.Yoghurt is packed with proteins, fats and carbohydrates. But it has to be non-fat. You may avoid having yoghurt because of the carbohydrate, but it is good for health. It gives us a feeling of satiety and energy. So, don’t stop having yoghurt because of the carbohydrates.

2. Yoghurt has probiotics that are microorganisms. These not only improve gut health but also enhance the immune system. Probiotics prompt the synthesis of natural antibodies.

3.According to research, it is also beneficial for our mental health. The probiotics in it can improve anxiety, depression, stress, mood and memory.

4.Not only probiotics, but yoghurt also comes with many other vital nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, etc. These are all extremely good for teeth, bone, metabolism, muscle mobility, improving mood and sleep, increasing energy and regulating blood pressure.

While practising to consume yoghurt on a daily basis, you have to make sure that it’s made at home. Try to avoid having commercial yoghurts available in the market, as they are high in sugar content that can spike your blood sugar. Home-made yoghurt is always the best option.

