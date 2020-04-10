Lucknow vs Hyderabad: Which city is the king of Kebab recipes? Find out

Do you also love eating kebabs? Then, you must have heard about the famous Lucknowi and Hyderabadi Kebabs. Find out below which city serves various types of kebabs in India.

Kebabs means any form of meat which is roasted. It is said to have originated in Turkey. Turkish soldiers used to hunt animals and then grill the chunks of meat from them. Turkish Kebab was first discovered in a Turkish script of Kyssa-i Yusuf in 1377. This is the oldest source where kebabs have been considered a food item. Kebabs have also been inspired by Asian and African cuisines. But Afghan Kebabs are the most common ones found in restaurants around the world.

Kebabs are one of the most delicious and flavourful forms of cooking and one of the most popular food items of India. The pieces of meat marinated with spices are roasted on a skewer over fire. Some recipes also include pan and oven style cooking to prepare the lip-smacking kebabs. Traditionally, mutton and lamb are used to make kebabs, but some regional cuisines have introduced chicken, fish, beef and pork kebabs as well. Lucknow and Hyderabad are the predominant cities in India to serve the best Mughlai cuisine. When it comes down to the best kebabs, there always has been a debate between these two cities. Read below to know about the variations of kebabs these cities have to offer.

Kebabs: Lucknow vs. Hyderabad: Which city serves the best Kebabs

Kebabs of Lucknow

Lucknow is popularly known as the ‘City of Nawabs'. Many popular Mughlai dishes have been originated from this city. Lucknowi cuisine has highly been influenced from the Awadhi cooking techniques. This region is also popular for its Lucknowi Biryani. It is equally famous for creating many mouth-watering flavourful kebabs. Some of them are Tunday Kebabs, Galouti Kebabs, Ghutwa Kebabs, Pasanda Kebabs, Boti Kebabs, Gola Kebabs, Kakori Kebabs, Shami Kebabs, etc.

Kebabs of Hyderabad

Hyderabadi cuisine or Deccan cuisine began to develop after the foundation of Bahmani sultanate. The cuisine of this region has highly been influenced by the cuisines of Mughals, Turkish, Arabic, Telugu and Marathwada. Hyderabad has different dishes for different purposes. Hyderabadi cuisine has been marked as the legacy of the Nizams. Shikampuri Kebab is the most popular dish of this region. Another most common and delicious one is the Seekh Kebab.

