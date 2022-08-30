Luscious Maharashtrian recipes you must cook at home this Ganesh Chaturthi

The Pandals are all tied up, decoration is all on its peak and a thriving festive fervour is in the air- Ganesh Chaturthi is here and we just can’t stay calm. After the blissful celebrations of Teej, Raksha Bandhan, Eid and Janmashtami, the time has come to revel in the merriments of Ganeshotsav! While the whole country deck itself in the celebratory vibes of this festival, Maharashtra does it on an abundantly superior scale and therefore, celebrating Ganesh Utsav without Maharashtrian treats is incomplete in itself. Here is a list of traditional decadent savouries that you can prepare at home on this Vinayaka Chaturthi

Kesar Mango Shrikhand

One of the most nourishing desserts from the land of Maharashtra, Shrikhand is prepared from the icy-cool creamy hung curd and is further hinted with sugar, cardamom, nuts and saffron to give it a sweet unique flavour.

Ingredients required

1 cup hung yoghurt

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

2-3 strands of saffron

Dry fruits, chopped

1 cup mango, chopped

Method

Take a bowl and add curd and whisk together all the other ingredients. Keep some mango and dry fruits aside.

Serve chilled with the topping of mango and nuts.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is the most-loved sweet dish during the time of festivals. Filled with the goodness of jaggery, nuts or flour, this sweet dish is a perfect delight during the celebrations of prominent Maharashtrian festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ingredients required

250 grams toor dal, soaked

260 grams jaggery

1 Tablespoon charoli

Water as required

1 cup dry fruits, chopped

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 cup of finely-grated coconut

250 grams maida

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a bowl and add maida, salt, and water and formulate soft dough out of it. Use oil whenever needed.

Now, take a pan and cook the dal until soft and tender. Once done, allow it to cool.

Now, Take a blender and blend this dal along with coconut, jaggery and cardamom.

Take small balls from the dough and roll them out into a flatbread, place a layer of stuffing and then cover it with another rolled-out sheet.

Cook it on a tawa with ghee.

Serve.

Kaju Kothimbir Vadi

This luscious and classic Maharashtrian snack is packed with the richness of cashews and is a must-try during this festival.

Ingredients required

1 cup gram flour

30 cashew nuts, chopped

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste

2 green chillies, chopped

1 Tablespoon tamarind pulp

4 Tablespoons of oil

Oil for frying

2 Tablespoon coriander, finely chopped

Method

Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients together except the oil. Add in some water for a thick batter-like consistency.

Take a pan and heat 4 tablespoons of oil in it. Add the batter over the pan and cook, stirring continuously for 10-15 minutes or till the mixture comes in a thick dough-like consistency.

Now, take a try and spread the mixture on it. Steam it nicely for about 30 minutes and then cut it into 2-inch squares.

Now, heat the oil in a kadhai and shallow-fry the squares until all crisp.

Serve hot with a dip.

Sabudana Vada

This deep-fried snack is a much-known festival dish that is used as prasad or bhog during Ganesh Chaturthi. Can also be relished if you are fasting on this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ingredients required

250 grams of potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 Cup Sabudana, soaked

Salt and rock salt as per the taste

½ cup peanuts, pounded

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 Tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon green chillies, chopped

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

Oil for deep-frying

Method

Take a bowl and mix in potatoes, salt, peanuts, chilli powder, coriander, green chillies and lemon juice.

Now, take a small mixture in hand and formulate it into flat round vadas.

Deep fry in hot oil until crispy.

Serve hot.

