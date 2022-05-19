Luscious street foods in Guwahati that you should absolutely try

Rich aromatic dishes with a mouth-watering complex of flavours are the culinary path of almost all North Indian states. And Guwahati, the capital of Assam is no different. Inspired by the culinary practices of neighbouring states, the dishes cooked or consumed by the locals of Guwahati are the melting pot of unique flavours that you seldom discover anywhere. Dishes stimulated by the Tibetan, Burmese and even Bangladeshi cuisine are majorly found at every street food stall throughout the Assam. You can expect a spicy yet soothing blend of local aromatic herbs and natural spices when you taste the street food of Guwahati.

Here are a few dishes from the city that you simply must try.

Momos

Famous all over the world and relished by people of almost every age group, the delicious Momo traces its roots back to Tibet. Being one of the most popular northeastern dishes, you will find back to back food stalls of momos on the streets of Guwahati. Right from traditional dumplings, steamed, deep-fried to diverse varieties- momos are just the favourite snack of locals and visitors and are usually relished with an old-style chilli dip. Along with varied vegetarian versions, you will also find momos made with the stuffing of mushrooms, chicken, prawns or pork over here.

Thukpa

Not only satisfies your hunger pangs but it also gives you a sense of comfort as it is light on the stomach and contains nourishing ingredients. Thukpa is a traditional dish of Guwahati and almost every street food stall is decked with this warm and refreshing saucer. Aromatic with a variety of refreshing ingredients like lemongrass, ginger and fish sauce and garnished with vegetarian staples or shredded chicken, pork or prawns, some spring onion and fresh herbs- the unique texture and flavour it provides will content your body and soul.

Khaar

The stars of this dish are meat, fish or even duck and these are further cooked with vegetables and pulses. Further, the water used in this dish is sifted out from grilled banana peel to twist the essence of the dish and to bring out an unexpected taste and refreshing burst of flavours. You can have it with rice or simply plain. Khaar is considered great to ease out digestive issues and is also prominent for its varied nutritional benefits.

Tekeli Pitha

Tekeli Pitha is basically rice flour cakes that are prepared with the filling of jaggery and grated coconut. The batter mix well and further steamed to keep the overall dish health-friendly. Local aromatic ingredients affix a unique flavour to it and its preparation process makes it a powerhouse of multiple nutrients. This dish is usually paired with a cup of tea to enjoy a wholesome and complete breakfast.

Aloo pitika

Another dish that can be on your list is Aloo pitika. It is an extremely simple yet flavorful dish that is prepared with boiled mashed potatoes. Assamese call this dish their comfort food as it can easily be prepared in just a few minutes and showcase unique Assamese touch. To give it a unique flavour, mashed potatoes are further cooked in mustard oil with onions, green chilli, coriander, and salt. It is generally served with rice and sometimes natives consumed it as a side dish.

Besides delicious aromatic flavours, the north-eastern states usually believe in eating nourishing food items. Try these above-mentioned dishes to relish that local zest on the streets of Guwahati and do let us know which one is your favourite.

