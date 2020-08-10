From Maakhan Mishri to Shrikhand: 5 recipes to celebrate Janmashtami this year

What is a festival without sweets? Celebrate Janmashtami 2020 with this 5 mouth-watering, easy to make sweet dish recipes.

Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The special day will be celebrated on August 11, 2020. Many devotees observe ritualistic fast on the day, decorate Lord Krishna’s statues and swing and worship the Lord. Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Mathura – Lord Krishna’s birthplace. After worshipping him, devotees break their fast at midnight.

On Janmashtami, devotees prepare different kinds of sweets at home as bhog and to celebrate the day as usual. The sweets are made with great care, keeping in mind the occasion. If you’re looking for recipe ideas to prepare this Janmashtami, then you’ve come to the right place.

Read on to find 5 delicious sweet dish recipes to celebrate the day.

1. Makhan Mishri

Krishna’s favourite, Makhan Mishri is mostly served as Prasad on Janmashtami. It is freshly churned white butter mixed with sugar. It is super simple to make and can be prepared in a jiffy.

2. Shrikhand

Made with hung curd and powdered sugar, Shrikhand is a must-have popular Indian sweet dish you can prepare on this auspicious day.

3. Rabri

Rabri is a thickened sweetened milk having layers of malai and cream in it. It can be prepared quickly and perfect for the festival of Janmashtami.

4. Coconut Laddu

These tiny delights are heaven in a bowl. Made with coconut, milk and sugar, these coconut laddus are easy to make. Add some dry fruits and top these with desiccated coconut to give it a final touch. Yummy!

5. Peda

Straight from the holy city of Mathura, this is a quintessential Indian dessert that is a must on Janmashtami. This recipe is easy to make and scrumptious as well.

