From Maggi Biryani to Maggi Manchurian: Check out THESE unique but tasty Maggi recipes

Bored with preparing the same recipe of Maggi? Check out this list of unique recipes and try them today.

Coronavirus led lockdown has turned most of us chefs. Many are cooking and baking to kill time while many have to cook as they have no options of cooks and maids right now. Just like us, even celebs have been showing their cooking skills. They have been taking to their Instagram handles to share what they have been preparing and eating amid shutdown. Bollywood celebs such as Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and Deepika Padukone among others are even sharing recipes for their fans and followers.

One thing we will all agree on is that we have been craving a lot as we quarantine. And Maggi, which is India's ultimate and easily available comfort food, is what several people are mostly relying on these days. It is not only cheap and can be quickly prepared but also satiate our taste buds fully. Are you bored of eating Maggi in a similar way? Of course, you must be and that's why we have listed five delicious and unique Maggi noodle-based dishes. Check out the recipes right below.

1. Maggi Egg Biryani

For this unique biryani, you need 2 packets of Maggi, finely chopped onions, chillies, few veggies, whole spices, ginger-garlic paste, yogurt, powdered masala, eggs, coriander among others. Check out the video to know the method.

2. Maggi Pakoras

Craving some crispy pakora and chai? Instead of usual potato and onion pakoras. You can try this unique one. For the same, you need finely chopped cabbage, onion, capsicum, coriander, salt, semolina and gram flour among others. Enjoy it with piping hot tea. Check out the video to know more.

3. Maggi spring roll

My mouth is already watering as I write about this dish. Spring rolls are a great snack and for this particular recipe, you will need: capsicum, cabbage, spring onions, french beans, oil, tomato sauce, ginger chili paste, and flour paste among others. Follow the video tutorial to know the recipe.

4. Maggi Manchurian

Are you missing desi Chinese amid lockdown? Then why not try Maggi-based Manchurian? You need the following items: onion, spring onion, cornflour, powdered masalas, schezwan chutney, capsicum, and soy sauce among others.

5. No oven Maggi pizza

Yes, you read it right! The base of the pizza will be cooked Maggi with tastemaker and cornflour. Pizza sauce, veggies, and cheese you have to add as toppings. The recipe is super simple. Watch the how-to guide for more information.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×