Maggi Spring Rolls to Maggi Pakoras: 6 Variations to our all-time favourite noodles that you MUST TRY

Affordable and easy to cook, Maggi is one of the staple foods for every Indian millennial living in a hostel or at home. Here are 6 ways in which one can cook some different, yet delish Maggi.

Maggi is one food item that has so many memories. It doesn’t matter if we are hungry at midnight in the hostel, in our office cubicle or even at home, Maggi has been India’s staple snack right from the beginning.

Super easy to make, our love for these noodles is unmatched and irrevocable. It is one of the most flexible dishes when it comes to experimentation or being creative. Without any further ado, check these six improvised Maggi recipes that will revive your childhood memories once again.

1. Maggi Spring Rolls

Ditch the same old cabbage spring roll and try these Maggi filled spring rolls. Cook a pack of Maggi and throw in some freshly cut capsicum, carrots, french beans and other veggies of choice. Fill this Maggi into your spring roll sheet and fry them up. Your scrumptious Maggi rolls are up and ready to be chomped down.



2. Chilli Cheese Maggi

What’s better than a bowl of piping hot Maggi that’s oozing with cheesy goodness? This Maggi recipe is super simple to make. Just add a couple of chillies, wheat flour, milk and cheese with your classic Maggi and savour every bite of it.



3. Maggi Sandwich

Maggi with the goodness of bread, sounds amazing right? Cook some slightly drier Maggi than usual and stuff it between two slices of bread. Throw in some of your favourite sandwich sauces and other ingredients to make this delish snack.



4. Salsa Maggi

Mexican Maggi? Oh yes! Roughly chop tomatoes, onion and coriander. Add a squeeze of lemon, crushed black pepper and salt. Put this sauce on top of the cooked Maggi and savour this spiced dish at any time of the day.

5. Soupy Maggi Noodles

Who doesn’t love slurpy Maggi? Dice your favourite vegetables, add some vegetable stock and seasoning flavours. Add tastemakers according to your choice- Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese or Bhutanese. Voila! Your soupy Maggi is ready.



6. Maggi Pakoras

Have leftover Maggi from last night? No worries, savour the perfect blend of Maggi and pakoras on a rainy monsoon evening. Prepare the pakora batter, round up your leftover Maggi into small-sized balls and deep fry them. Next, you will have piping hot Maggi pakoras ready.

