Maha Shivratri 2020: HERE are the destinations in India where you can celebrate the spirit of this festival

Mahashivratri is celebrated with fervour across the country. If you want to see the true colours this festival, then here are some places that you must visit in India.

India is a land of distinct culture and festivals. Be it Holi, Diwali or Ganesh Chaturthi, every festival is celebrated in India with the same zeal and spirit. While Holi is round the corner, before that we are all set to celebrate Mahashivratri on 21st February 2020. Mahashivratri is known as a great night of the lord shiva. It is celebrated across India, and is considered to be a highly auspicious day and is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva.

Temples across India are decorated to celebrate this festival. And if you are always curious about Indian festivals and celebrations, then visiting the cities and temples at its glory during festivals is something you shouldn't miss out on. Hence, here are some places where you can soak in the festivity of Mahashivaratri at its best.

Haridwar:

Haridwar is known for its temples and ghats, hence it's a great place to be a part of Mahashivratri celebrations. People across India visit Haridwar on this auspicious occasion to take a dip in the Har Ki Pauri. You can not only enjoy the world-famous Ganga aarti but can also visit various temples to understand more about the festival.

Varanasi:

Varanasi is a must-visit place on Mahashivratri as it houses one of the most important Shiva temples in the country. Hindus from all over the country visit the famous Shiva temple in Varanasi and perform rituals on this day. There's also a procession that goes on for 5 hours. It includes loud music, people dancing and consuming Bhang with the procession finally ending at Tilbhandeshwar temple where it began from.

Guwahati:

Umananda Temple in Assam, is known for its Mahashivratri celebrations. Shiva devotees visit the temple on the occasion of Shivratri. Apart from Guwahati, Mahashivratri is also celebrated massively in Sibsagar, Assam.

Ujjain:

It is one of the holiest cities of India, it is situated in the Malwa region on the banks of the Shipra River. Ujjain is also known for being one of the four sites hosting Kumbh Mela. The Mahashivratri festival here is a joy to attend, and take part in celebrations that are centred around Mahakaleshwar temple.

Puri:

Lokanath temple is quite popular for the Shivaratri celebrations in Puri. The lingam is kept submerged in a vessel of water, which can only be seen on the Pandokhar Ekadashi, before Shivaratri, when the water is removed. Many devotees come for darshan on this auspicious day.

Rishikesh:

Rishikesh is known for its various ancient temples, popular cafes, yoga ashrams, and adventure sports. Rishikesh is popular for rafting, camping sites and various cafes. It is also known as the yoga capital of India, hence celebrating Mahashivratri here is going to be an experience in itself.

