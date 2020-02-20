Maha Shivratri 2020 Vrat : THESE are the food items you can eat while fasting on this special day

Fasting or vrat is the prime part of the Maha Shivratri festival. If you cannot take nirjala vrat, then you can add eat these food items during your fast on this special day.

Maha Shivratri 2020: Maha Shivratri is one of the most popular Hindu religious festivals that is celebrated with great fervour. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings. Many people fast for the entire day and then pour water or milk on the Shiva Lingam. They offer sweets, fruits and garlands to the god. Every year, this festival is celebrated in the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu calendar. Given below are the food items that can be had while observing a fast during the festival.

1. Potato Dishes

You can have any preparation with potato, but it should not include onion, garlic, ginger and turmeric. You can add rock salt instead of normal salt. You can have Aloo Kadhi, Aloo Tikki, Aloo Pakoda, Aloo Khichdi, Sweet Potato Chaat, Aloo Halwa, etc.

2. Non-cereal preparation

Non-cereal dishes like Sabudana or tapioca pearls, buckwheat or ragi are allowed to consume during fasting. And when it comes to Sabudana, then there are several options like Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana pakoda, Sabudana vada, Singhare Puri, etc. These dishes can be consumed during the vrat without salt.

3. Milk-based desserts and beverages

Milk is the most common thing to consume during vrat. You can have thandai, almond milk, sabudana kheer, makhana kheer, barfi, curd during your Maha Shivratri fasting.

4. Vadas and Pakodas

Vadas and Pakodas are also good options to have during fasting on Maha Shivratri like raw banana vadas, singhara, pakoda, etc. You can add cumin powder, black pepper powder, green cardamom, cinnamon, ajwain, black peppercorn and a little amount of rock salt.

5. Fruits

If you cannot do nirjala vrat (fasting without water) then you can do phal ahaar. Phal ahaar means having fruits only, which is the prime part of every puja or vrat. You can have fruit chaats, fruit salads, and fruit milkshakes, etc. You can also have normal fruits even as there are numerous options. Dry fruits can also be included like cashews, walnuts, raisins, apricots, dates, almonds and others.

