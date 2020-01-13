Makar Sankranti 2020: Try these 6 lip smacking delicacies during this harvest festival

Makar Sankranti 2020: Today we have curated some mouth-watering recipes that you can prepare on the occasion of the harvest festival. Read on to know more.

Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival, is almost upon us and the sky is full of multi-colored kites. This year, the kite flying festival will be celebrated on January 15. This festival also coincides with other harvest festivals such as Pongal, Lohri, Bhogali Bihu among others. During this time, people offer their prayers to the Sun God and celebrate the beginning of Magha month and that's why the festival is also known as Maghi. On the pious occasion, aside from kite flying, people also savour yummy and healthy delicacies. Preparations such as chikki and ladoos made with sesame and jaggery are what you will find in almost every household. And that's why Tilgul ghya ani god god bola, which is the Marathi phrase, is used during this festival. Pithe, kheer and khichdi are also prepared and shared among family and friends. Aside from Tilgul, this time around gorge on some unique treats that are also healthy.

Check out 6 recipes that we have compiled on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

1. Gajak

INGREDIENTS:

4 Servings

1/2 cup roasted sesame seeds

1/4 cup halved cashews

200 grams of sugar

2 tablespoon ghee

2 tablespoon water

METHOD:

To make this easy Makar Sankranti recipe, grease a rectangular tray with ghee and keep aside. In a large heavy-bottomed kadhai, dry roast sesame seeds on low heat till they turn brown. Keep aside. Now combine sugar, ghee with two tablespoons of water, and cook on medium heat till it turns thick and syrupy. Take off from the heat and fold in the roasted sesame seeds and cashew nuts. Mix well and then transfer to the ghee coated tray and level it with a large flat spatula. While still hot/warm, make cuts on it. Once it has cooled down, you can separate the pieces. Serve or store them in an air-tight container once properly cooled.

By Chef Milan Gupta, Taftoon Bar & Kitchen

2. Gud Paratha

INGREDIENTS:

Crushed Jaggery - 10 grams

Ajwain - 1 pinch

Crushed Saunf - 1 pinch

Wheat Flour - 100 grams

Water - As required

Salt - 1 pinch

METHOD:

Knead dough with wheat flour, salt and water. Add ajawain and saunf to the crushed jaggery. Divide the kneaded dough into 5 equal parts which would approximately 20 grams.

Roll out 2 roti's of the kneaded dough. Take one roti and sprinkle the crushed jaggery onto it, leaving the edges. Cover it with another roti and make sure the edges are sealed well. Cook the paratha on both sides until golden brown in colour. Add ghee if wanted while cooking it over the pan. Serve it with ghee and milk which has crushed dry fruits and saffron.

By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef – MULK

3. Makhana Dry Fruits Kheer

INGREDIENTS:

Makhana /Fox nut / lotus seed – 30 grams

Whole milk – 500ml

Chopped dry fruits – 20 grams

Sugar – 100 grams

Cardamom powder – 3 grams

Saffron – few threads (optional)

Ghee – 5 grams

METHOD:

Heat the ghee in a kadhai and roast the makhana slightly. Add the milk and let the makhana cook. After the makhana is cooked add the chopped dry fruits and saffron threads.

Take the kheer of the flame and add sugar. Let the sugar dissolve in the milk. Add cardamom powder to taste. Served it either hot or chilled.

By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef – MULK

4. Paneer Tariwala

INGREDIENTS:

Paneer - 250 grams

Ginger garlic paste - 10grams

Red chilli powder - 5 grams

Turmeric powder - 5 grams

Coriander & cumin powder- 5 grams

Onions chopped – 10 grams

Tomato chopped - 10 grams

Fresh Coriander- 5 grams

Oil- 15ml

Salt to taste

METHOD:

In a deep bottom, pan heat the oil and add ginger garlic paste. Cool it for few seconds. Add the chopped onions and cook it until golden brown in colour. Now add tomatoes and cook it until it leaves oils from the sides.Add the powdered spices and cook it. Add half cup of water to avoid burning. Now add water as required to attain the gravy consistency. Add salt to taste. Cover it and cook for 5 mins. Add cut paneer cubes and again simmer it for another 5 mins ensuring it doesn't go dry.

Switch off the heat and add coriander to garnish. Serve hot with roti/naan.

By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef – MULK

5. Soya Tandoori Kheema

INGREDIENTS:

Soya granules - 150 grams (boiled and drained)

Ready Soya Tikka - 100 grams (finely chopped)

Ginger garlic paste - 5 grams

Tandoori masala- 5 grams

Red chili paste- 5 gram

Coriander & cumin powder-5 grams

Turmeric powder- 5 grams

Tomato chopped - 10 grams

Oil: 15ml

Salt to taste

METHOD:

In a deep bottom pan heat the oil and add ginger garlic paste. Cool it for few seconds. Add the chopped onions and cook it until golden brown in colour. Now add tomatoes and cook it until it leaves oils from the sides. Add the powdered spices, freshly chopped coriander and cook it. Add half a cup of water to avoid burning.

Add the boiled soya granules and cook it. Add the finely chopped soya Tikka as well. Add water to cook it. Add salt to taste.

Cover it and cook it for 5 mins. Take it off the heat, garnish it with coriander. Serve it with roti/naan.

By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef – MULK

6. Puran Poli ‘’R’’ Way

INGREDIENTS

For Puran mixture - sweet filling

1 cup powdered Jaggery

1 cup chana dal (skinned spilt Bengal gram)

3 cups water for pressure cooking the chana dal

2 teaspoon ghee

1 teaspoon fennel powder

¾ to 1 teaspoon saunth (dry ginger powder)

½ teaspoon cardamom powder OR 4 to 5 green cardamoms crushed finely

¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder

for the poli - outer covering

1.5 cups whole wheat flour + ½ cup all-purpose flour OR you can also use 2 cups whole wheat flour instead

4 tablespoon oil or ghee (clarified butter)

½ teaspoon salt or as required

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder (optional - to give a faint yellow color to the poli)

water as required to knead the dough

oil or ghee as required for frying the Puran Poli

METHOD

Preparing Puran

Rinse the chana dal first very well in water. we didn't soak the chana dal but you can also soak the chana dal for 30 minutes to one hour and then drain the water.

In a pressure cooker, cook the chana dal for 6 to 7 whistles. if you soak the chana dal, the cooking time will be reduced. once the pressure settles down on its own, strain the cooked dal. the dal has to be strained well.

Keep the stock aside. this stock can be used for making kata chi amti (thin tempered dal) or you can just add it to your veggie dishes or Rotis. Heat ghee in a pan and add the dry ginger powder, nutmeg powder, cardamom powder and fennel powder. saute for a few seconds.

Add the chana dal and jaggery. stir and let this Puran mixture cook on a low flame till the mixture becomes dry.

Keep on stirring the Puran mixture at intervals. Once the puran stuffing becomes dry and thick, switch off the flame. Let it cool and then mash the Puran mixture with a potato masher. you can also use your mixer to mash the Puran mixture very well. keep aside.

Preparing the poli dough

Meanwhile take whole wheat flour/atta, all-purpose flour/maida and salt in a bowl mix well. Add a little bit of water and ghee and mix. begin to knead the dough adding water as required. The dough should be smooth and soft. cover and keep aside the dough for 15-20 minutes.

Making puran poli.

Take a medium or large size ball from the dough. roll it 2-3 inches in circumference on a dusted rolling board. Place a portion of Puran mixture in the center of the rolled dough. Bring the edges together towards the center. join all the edges and pinch them. Sprinkle some flour and start rolling the dough. Make a medium or large circle (poli) as depending upon the size of the dough and Puran filling you took.

On a heated tawa or griddle, spread some ghee. place the rolled poli/dough circle on the Tawa. When one side gets browned, turn over and cook the other side till you see some brown spots. Once the second side gets browned, then turn over and apply ghee. if everything is done properly then Puran poli will puff up. the poli should be cooked well with brown spots and golden. Make all Puran polis this way and stack them in a casserole or in a kitchen napkin. You can serve Puran poli warm or at room temperature with milk, ghee or yogurt/curd.

NOTES

While rolling the Puran poli, be careful as it might break a little. If so, just add some dry flour to that part. Instead of whole wheat flour, you can also make the dough with all-purpose flour or half-half of both the flours.

By Chef Irfan Sayyed, Chef De Cuisine ar Renaissance Mumbai.

Credits :Pinkvilla

