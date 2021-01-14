Makar Sankranti 2021: EASY 5 step recipe to make scrumptious Urad dal khichdi

This Makar Sankranti, try this simple 5 step recipe of Urad dal khichdi to perk up your festivities and pamper your taste buds.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, people prepare delicious meals and decorate their homes with great enthusiasm. This festival marks the entry of the Sun God into the Makar rashi or Capricorn. People homage and thank the Sun God for the crop harvest.

This festival is celebrated with huge joy and involves people flying kites, dressing up and pampering their taste buds with traditional and authentic meals. Urad Dal Khichdi is one such dish that is made on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Here is an easy recipe to make this delicious dish.

Step 1

Wash 200 gm rice and soak it in water for some time. In a pressure cooker, add 2 tbsp ghee along with 1 tsp cumin seeds and a pinch of asafoetida.

Step 2

Once the cumin seeds have roasted, add 2 finely chopped green chillies, an inch of chopped ginger and a handful of peas in it. Saute it for 2 minutes on medium flame.

Step 3

For the spices, add ½ tsp turmeric powder, a pinch of salt and 1 tsp coriander in the cooker. Add the rice and fry it for 2-3 minutes.

Step 4

Once the rice is roasted properly, add 4 times the amount of lentil and rice to it and close the lid of the cooker.

Step 5

After a whistle, cook the khichdi on low flame for 4-5 minutes and turn off the flame. Once the steam is released from it, open the cooker. Serve hot.

