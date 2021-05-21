Make delectable Teriyaki Chicken in just 5 steps at home

Teriyaki Chicken is made by stir-frying chicken thighs and mixing it with a spicy and tangy teriyaki sauce. Follow the recipe given below to make this mouthwatering dish at home

Teriyaki Chicken is a spicy dish with a hint of tanginess to it. This dish is made with chicken thighs that are stir-fried in a sweet and sour teriyaki sauce. It is perfect for those days when you want to pamper your tastebuds after a long and hectic day. You can also add a touch of garlic and minced ginger to this dish to make it even more flavourful.

This dish can be served with a bowl of steamed rice and broccoli. Check out this simple recipe to make this delicious dish at home in just 5 quick steps.

Step 1

Take 500 grams of boneless and skinless chicken thighs and cut them into around 1-inch pieces. Heat some oil in a skillet and stir-fry the chicken for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Step 2

Make the teriyaki sauce by combining ⅓ cup of low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar, ½ tsp sesame oil, 2 minced cloves of garlic, ½ tsp minced ginger, 1 tbsp cornflour and 1 tbsp honey in a bowl.

Step 3

Pour the sauce into a pan and cook on medium heat. Then add the chicken pieces to the pan. Cook for around 1-2 minutes till the sauce has thickened.

Step 4

Season the chicken with some salt and pepper. Mix well. Take the chicken out on a plate and garnish it with some spring onion greens. Serve the chicken with some steamed rice and steamed broccoli.

Step 5

You can also add 2 tbsp of mirin to the pan while cooking the chicken to enhance the flavour of the dish. Along with the spring onion greens, you can also top the chicken with some sesame seeds.

