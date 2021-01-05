Make a GOURMET cheese board at home in 5 simple steps

A cheese board is a delicious way to begin your party and to surprise your guests with a gourmet appetiser like this. Create your cheese platter in a jiffy by following these easy steps.

A cheese board is ideal for occasions when you have people coming over, be it for a party or a casual get-together. It is easy to prepare, gourmet and delicious. You can prepare this before the guests arrive as it doesn’t need to be served hot and only gets better with time. A cheese board is usually filled with all kinds of cheeses having contrasting textures be it soft, firm, crumbly or creamy.

Along with various kinds of delectable cheese, other ingredients like fruits, crackers, nuts, spreads etc are also put on the board. These are then styled in such a way to make it look fancy and appetising. Follow these 5 steps to make your delicious cheese board and make the perfect appetiser.

Step 1

While choosing the board, choose one that is of the right size depending on the size of your gathering. When it comes to choosing the material of the board, you can either opt for slate or a wooden board. You can also use a wooden chopping board as your cheese board.

Step 2

Locate the very centre of your board and start by putting something colourful in the centre. Be it a bright coloured fruit or a bowl of spreads. This will make your board look appetising and eye-catching.

Step 3

While deciding what kind of cheese to put on the board include at least four different kinds of it. Start from the soft ones like cow’s milk cheese to the firm and mature ones like cheddar or gouda.

Step 4

To arrange your board, cut your cheeses in varying shapes and sizes to make it look appealing. It is always better to label your cheese to make it easier for other people to identify and choose which one to taste.

Step 5

When it comes to accompaniments, include crackers, various kinds of bread, different spreads, roasted nuts, fruits, pickles, etc. to truly make it gourmet and incorporate a wide range of flavours and textures on your board.

Also Read: Simple 5 step recipe to make scrumptious Dan Dan Noodles

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×