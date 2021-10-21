Make life so ‘Matcha’ better with THESE 5 organic superfoods

Matcha has been the talk of the town lately. These plant-based mixes are said to have a variety of benefits including protecting the liver, promoting heart health, and even aiding in weight loss. Matcha is rich in catechins that act as natural antioxidants that help prevent cell damage and even lower your risk of several chronic diseases. It's also good for your skin and hair and overall well being. So if you haven't tried them yet, check out these 5 superfood mixes that’ll make your life so much better.

OZiva Plant-Based Matcha

This matcha mix contains whole foods like liquorice, pomegranate, ginger which help prevent and reduce dark spots, dark circles, skin pigmentation issues and also improve skin complexion.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 664

Buy Now

Japanese Matcha Green Tea

Since matcha is a great source of antioxidants and amino acids it is an amazing addition to your healthy lifestyle. Ditch your normal tea and opt for the greenway to make your gut and life happier.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 469

Buy Now

Vadham Green Tea Mix

This matcha green tea powder can be taken as standalone tea, with milk in the morning and evening. You can also be creative by making matcha pastries or lattes.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Tea Trunk Matcha

This matcha is made from the finest tea leaves from Japan. You can use the powder not just to prepare tea or any healthy mixes but also to add toppings to your daily food items.

Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

Butterfly Pea Matcha

Prepare delicious dishes, lattes, desserts and anything you want with this cobalt blue hued matcha mix. It helps in slimming and brings an organic taste to your food items.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 426

Buy Now

Also Read: Have a look at the most lazy zodiac signs