Make Maharashtrian Amti at home with this quick and simple recipe

Amti is a tangy Maharashtrian dish that is made with tamarind, Goda masala and toor dal. Indulge in some Maharashtrian goodness by making the famous amti in just 5 steps. Check out this easy recipe to make delicious amti at home.

The word “amti” means any curry dish that has an acidic ingredient and is tangy. The tanginess in this dish is mainly due to tamarind. Amti has a sweet and sour kind of taste and is made with ingredients like jaggery and toor dal.

It is a famous Maharashtrian dish that is best served with rice. This dish also consists of an ingredient known as Goda masala. Goda masala is basically coriander seeds, red chilli powder, sesame seeds, salt, cumin seeds, etc. Make amti at home in just 5 steps by following the recipe given below.

Step 1

Take 1 cup of toor dal and rinse it well. Add the dal to a pressure cooker along with ¾ cup of water and ½ tsp turmeric powder. Lower the heat after one whistle and let it cook till 2 more whistles. Turn off the heat.

Step 2

Once the dal is cooked, mash it with the back of a spoon. Add the mashed dal to a pan along with 2 tbsp tamarind paste, and ½ tsp jaggery. Prepare the famous Maharashtrian Goda masala by dry roasting ½ cup of white sesame seeds, ½ cup of black sesame seeds, ¼ cup of cumin seeds, 2 dry red chillies, 1 tsp asafoetida, ½ tbsp cinnamon, 3 cloves and 1 black cardamom in a pan and seasoning with some salt and turmeric powder.

Step 3

In another pan roast 2 cups of coriander seeds and ½ cup of dry coconut in oil. Grind the dry roasted ingredients and the coriander seeds and dry coconut to make the Goda masala. Add this Goda masala to the mashed dal.

Step 4

Cook the dal for about 7-8 minutes on medium heat. To make the tempering, add 1 tsp mustard seeds, 1 tsp cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, some curry leaves and 2 slit green chillies in oil.

Step 5

Add this tempering to the dal. Stir and garnish with some fresh coriander leaves. Serve along with some plain rice.

Credits :Pexels

