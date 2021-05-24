Make mouth watering Wonton soup in just 5 steps

Pamper your tastebuds by trying this super easy to make scrumptious wonton soup at home in just 5 steps.

Wonton is a traditional Chinese dumpling that often has a stuffing that consists of different varieties of meat or seafood and vegetables. The wrapper of the wonton is square in shape and is made of fresh egg noodle dough that can be boiled, fried or baked. While you can always use store-bought wontons for this recipe, it is better to make them from scratch at home to ensure freshness and enhanced flavour.

Wonton soup is immensely satisfying and consists of wontons in a clear Chinese chicken broth that sometimes also has noodles. Follow this quick recipe to make delicious wonton soup in just 5 steps at home!

Step 1

Take 250 grams of boneless pork loin finely chopped, 50 grams of peeled and chopped shrimp,1 tsp chopped green onion, 1 tsp brown sugar, 1 tbsp rice wine, 1 tbsp soy sauce and 1 tsp finely chopped ginger and blend. Let it sit for around half an hour.

Step 2

To make the wonton wrappers, combine 1 egg, ⅓ cup water, 2 cups all-purpose flour and ½ tsp salt in a bowl and knead to make a dough. Make balls and cut small squares from them.

Step 3

Wet the edges of the wrappers and place the prepared filling in the centre. Fold the wonton in half diagonally to create a triangle and seal the edges. Fold the two identical corners in on each other and press again to seal.

Step 4

For the soup, add 3 cups of chicken broth, 2 tsp soy sauce, 2 cloves of garlic, 1-inch peeled ginger and some sesame oil in a pan and bring to a boil.

Step 5

Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Remove the garlic cloves and the ginger from the broth. Now add the wontons to the broth and cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot.

