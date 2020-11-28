Make the perfect bowl of spicy Ramen at home with this EASY 5 step recipe

Everybody loves a warm bowl of Ramen when the weather is slightly chilly outside. Follow this simple 5-step recipe to make the oh-so-comforting bowl of Ramen at home.

Who doesn’t love Ramen? A spicy bowl of hot Ramen with all the delicious ingredients and slurpy noodles. Ramen is the perfect Japanese comfort food. It is everybody’s favourite and is mouthwatering and delicious. Though we usually go to our favourite Asian restaurant to satisfy our Ramen craving, it can also be made at home.

Yes, you can make a spicy, wholesome bowl of Ramen at home easily and quickly. Though there are a lot of variations when it comes to Ramen, we have for you the easiest and spiciest recipe possible to make this warm noodle soup. Follow these 5 steps to make the perfect bowl of Ramen at home.

Step 1

In a pan, add minced garlic and ginger and cook it till the rawness has gone. Add chopped spring onions and tomato puree to this and saute.

Step 2

Once cooked, add 2 cups of water and blend this mixture to make sure there are no chunks and it achieves a broth-like consistency.

Step 3

Put the broth back in the pan and add soy sauce, vinegar and sauce. Mix well and add black pepper powder, salt and a pinch of sugar.

Step 4

For this step, you can either boil the Ramen noodles separately and mix them in the end with the broth or put them directly in the broth to cook.

Step 5

Pour it into bowls and garnish it with spring onions and boiled eggs and serve hot.

Credits :Pexels

