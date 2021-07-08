Make scrumptious apple pie at home in just 4 steps

Follow the recipe given below to make delicious apple pie at home and satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with this comforting and soul-satisfying dish.

Pies have the power to make us forget all our troubles and pains. They make us feel warm and can fill our stomachs in the most satisfying way possible. Pies can be of many varieties including pumpkin and banoffee pies that are perfect for people with a sweet tooth and savoury pies like shepherd's pie and baked potato pie.

One such incredibly popular and all-time favourite pie is apple pie. Apple pie is said to have originated in England and is typically served with whipped cream or ice cream. Check out the recipe given below to make this mouth-watering pie at home in just 4 simple steps.

Step 1

Mix together ½ cup of white sugar, ½ cup of brown sugar, 2 ½ tbsp refined flour, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground nutmeg and ¼ tsp ground ginger in a bowl.

Step 2

Take 6 cups of peeled and sliced tart apples and mix them with 1 tbsp lemon juice. Add the sugar mixture to this and mix well.

Step 3

Make the pie dough by combining 2 cups of refined flour, 2 tsp sugar, 1 cup of butter and ½ cup of sour cream in a bowl. Refrigerate for an hour. Take one half of the dough and roll it out on a lightly floured surface. Make a 12-inc circle from the dough with a thickness of about ⅛ inch.

Step 4

Place the dough on a 9-inch pie plate and place the sliced apples on top. Take the other half of the dough and roll it out flat. Place this on top of the apples. Use your thumb and fingers to press this layer down and seal it. Lightly apply a mixture of 1 egg yolk and 1 tbsp cream on the top layer of the dough. Make four slits into the layer with a knife and bake at 180 degree celsius for 40 minutes.

