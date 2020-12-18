Make street style momos at home with this EASY 5 step recipe

Who doesn’t love momos? Follow this simple recipe to make mouth-watering momos at home along with the spicy, hot red chutney.

Momos are undoubtedly the most popular street food in north India. With the ongoing pandemic, we have been quite deprived of this delicious dish. Momos are essentially from Tibet. These are dumplings filled with either vegetables or meat.

These are paired with a mouth-watering and spicy sauce and sometimes mayonnaise. These can be steamed or fried and the covering of these is made with all-purpose flour. Here is an easy 5-step recipe to make these delectable vegetarian momos at home.

Step 1

Mix 1 cup all-purpose flour, some salt and a pinch of baking powder and put some water and knead it to make a soft dough. Let it rest.

Step 2

For the stuffing, in a pan, add some chopped garlic, ginger, finely chopped onions, carrots and cabbage.

Step 3

Season this with some salt and pepper and add ½ tsp soy sauce and vinegar. Saute for 2 minutes on low flame.

Step 4

To make the momos, make a ball from the dough and roll it with a rolling pin to form a small circle. Roll it from the sides and fill the centre with the stuffing. Once filled, seal it from all sides.

Step 5

Add some water in the lower section of the steamer and steam the momos for 5-7 minutes. To make the sauce, grind some tomatoes, dry red chillies and garlic with salt and add water to achieve the right consistency.

Also Read: Are you a Pav Bhaji fan? Here’s an easy 5 step recipe of Mumbai style Pav Bhaji

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×