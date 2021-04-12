Make THESE 4 delicious and refreshing mocktails

Beat the scorching heat with these 4 quick-to-make mocktails. Try these super easy recipes and indulge in some refreshing deliciousness to beat the heat in style.

With the scorching sun and summers in full swing, it is the perfect time to indulge in some refreshing mocktails. Mocktails are not only delicious but also unlike cocktails, don’t give you a hangover the next day! These thirst-quenchers are healthy, flavourful and best served cold.

While there are numerous mocktail recipes out there, we have for you the very best ones to effectively beat the heat and indulge in some chilled deliciousness. So here are 4 mocktail recipes that you can try at home this summer.

Kombucha and grapefruit mocktail

To make this refreshing mocktail, take 1 cup of grapefruit juice and mix it with 1 cup of unflavoured kombucha and 1 tsp maple syrup. Pour the drink in a glass filled with ice and top with some roughly chopped rosemary and serve it.

Virgin Mojito

Blend 1 tbsp lime juice, ¼ tsp powdered sugar, 4-5 mint leaves and muddle using a muddler. Add this mixture to a glass and top with soda water. Add 3-5 ice cubes and serve it.

Pineapple mocktail

Boil 1 inch of grated ginger in some water and let it simmer for a few minutes. In another pan, add some hibiscus petals in water and let the water come to a boil. Strain the ginger water and the hibiscus water and pour these into a glass. Add ½ cup of pineapple juice, 1 tsp sugar and plenty of ice cubes and serve chilled.

Virgin Pina Colada

Take ½ cup of chopped pineapple and blend it till it is pureed. Mix this with 100 ml of coconut milk. Blend it till smooth. Now pour this into a glass and add 3-4 ice cubes. Top with some pineapple wedges and serve chilled.

Mocktails What are mocktails? A mocktail is basically a cocktail without the liquor. Non-alcoholic ingredients like juices, soda, etc are mixed to create a mocktai. Why is mojito called 'virgin'? A traditional mojito has alcohol in it, but a virgin mojito has no alcohol. Drinks without any alcohol are called 'virgins'. What is a virgin pina colada? A traditional pina colada is made with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk and pineapple juice, while a virgin one is made without the rum.

Credits :Pexels

