Make the traditional Yule Log Cake this Christmas in 7 SIMPLE steps

Baking a log cake on Christmas is a tradition and is the best way to celebrate the holidays and to ring in the festivities. Check out this easy recipe and make a delicious log cake to embrace the tradition and festive cheer.

Yule Log Cake, also known as Buche de Noël, is a traditional Christmas cake. It is basically a cake roll and looks like a log. It symbolises the age-old tradition of getting the biggest possible Christmas tree at home and burning the end of it to make a long-lasting fireplace.

It is ideal for this year, as you can’t really go out and socialise much, so what better way than to celebrate Christmas at home with your loved ones and bake a cake. Follow this simple recipe to make the perfect Yule Log Cake.

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 175°C for 10 minutes. Place a sheet of parchment paper in the cake tray and put the tray in the oven.

Step 2

Whisk 1 cup refined flour, 1 cup cocoa powder, ½ tsp baking powder and some salt in a bowl. In another bowl, whisk 4 egg yolks and 2 cups of sugar till they combine and keep aside. Add 3 tbsp sour cream, 500 g melted butter and 1 tsp vanilla extract and mix well.

Step 3

Put the flour and cocoa powder batter in the bowl and mix well together. Add the 4 egg whites and whisk. Spread the cake batter on the tray and bake it for 10 minutes.

Step 4

Once the cake has been cooked and cooled down. Start rolling it gently from one end and keep it aside.

Step 5

Combine 300 ml cream, a pinch of salt and 3 tbsp sugar together and spread this filling evenly on the cake.

Step 6

Roll the cake again and cover it with plastic wrap to tighten it and refrigerate the cake for at least an hour.

Step 7

In a bowl, whisk 250 g chocolate and 1 cup cream till it is combined to get a ganache like consistency. Cut about one inch of the cake and decorate it with the ganache. Cover the cake with the ganache to make it look like a log.

Also Read: 8 Traditional foods for Christmas that should be added to the menu

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×