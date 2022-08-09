Make trending Cloud Bread at home in exciting colors with these delicious recipes

Over the years social media has given us some of the most exciting food trends right from Dalgona coffee to one pot pastas. However, the most intriguing one remains cloud bread, which does not use active yeast but manages to magically fluff up to gigantic proportions. This mysterious style of bread is made from egg whites, sugar and another secret ingredient. If you’re curious about the cooking technique, it’s preparation is very similar to the delectable baked meringue. People have now experimented with cloud bread to whip up rainbow bread, oreo laced bread and more. Take a look at how to make these in some exciting variations in your home kitchen.

Classic Cloud bread

One of the most viral recipes of the year, a classic cloud bread is the first thing you should try when you set out to make this trending dish. This uses three simple ingredients, right from eggs to sugar and corn starch. What is more is that you can use any hue or food colour of your choice to make this interesting for your little ones. The finished product will be super light, airy and incredibly fluffy.

Blue Oreo Cloud Bread

If you’d like to put an interesting spin on cloud bread, then this recipe shall help you lace them with oreos. You will need to give the eggs a good whisk and whip them up much like we do for a softly baked meringue. As the recipe requires a binder, the ingredient cornstarch is used to give this bread its shape. The resulting bread is the impossibly fluffy and ideal for children’s tea parties.

Keto cloud bread

This recipe has even fewer ingredients for all you need to make this low-carb keto cloud bread is eggs, a bit of salt and cream cheese. It is ideal to those who are on a keto diet and do not wish to waver from their meal plan but still wish to take some delectable goodness of cloud bread. For the uninitiated, classic cloud bread resembles pavlova or a meringue in texture and cooking ingredients.

