Make your evening perfect with Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Here is your guide to cook them in 30 minutes

Take a break to enjoy the weather by treating yourself to hot and crispy chicken nuggets. Here is an easy recipe to make this appetizing dish in mere 30 minutes at home.

The long week is ahead of you and the only way to survive the July glooms is by making your stomach happy with some crispy and tasty dishes. Though you might prefer to get your fast food snacks ordered home in a click of a button, why not try your hands in cooking them at home. If you are a meat lover, these air fried crumbed chicken nuggets are the easiest snack you can make at home within minutes. Invented in the 1950s, chicken nuggets were initially called chicken crispie and have always been a favorite among kids and young adults. It’s also an excellent side dish to spice up the kick of fine wine or any alcoholic beverages.

You can use chicken tenderloins or sliced chicken breasts to prepare this mouth-watering dish. Marinate the meat slices with a mixture of chilli powder, turmeric powder, curd, pepper and a pinch of salt if you want your dish to have an Indian spicy flavour. Refrigerate them for half an hour.

6 Sliced chicken breast pieces

Meanwhile,take a pan with oil and heat some bread crumbs till the mixture becomes crumbly and loose. You can also replace oil with butter if needed.

½ cup dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Beat one egg in another bowl and keep it aside.

1 egg

Now simply dip each sliced chicken piece in the egg bowl and then cover it up fully with bread crumbs. The egg mixture helps the crumbs to stick on to the meat properly. So, make sure to evenly cover the chicken with the egg mixture. Preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees before laying the chicken slices into the basket of the air fryer. Cook them for 12-13 minutes until you see the golden brown colour and your dish looks crispy. Take it out from the air fryer and serve hot with tomato sauce or mayonnaise.

Try your hands on them today and tell us how you like it in the comments below.

