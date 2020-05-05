From Mango Mousse to Mango Shake: Check out THESE 10 minute mango dessert recipes

Craving for some Mango desserts? Check out these recipes and prepare them right away.

Summer is upon us and with this hot weather comes delicious and juicy mangoes as well. Mangoes which unfortunately arrives and can be enjoyed only for a few months are enriched with several nutrients and they are very essential for our bodies. Cool mango based beverages such as Aam Panna and others should be added in the diet as they help to bring down the body temperature. Mangoes which are known as the king of fruits are very versatile and can be added or used as a base for several dishes including desserts.

Are your tastebuds craving for some desserts? Then why not prepare mango based ones. They are in abundance in the market right now and in summers who does not like to enjoy this seasonal fruit. Today we have compiled some mango based desserts that you prepare in 10 minutes. Check out the list and the recipes right below.

1. Mango Mousse

To prepare the same, you need few mangoes, heavy whipping cream and condensed milk. You just need a few minutes to rustle up this yummy dessert. Check out the following video to know the method.

2. Mango ice cream

Come summer and we start craving for ice cream. If you are a mango as well as an ice cream lover then this recipe is just perfect for you. This recipe is super unique and easy as you can prepare without cream, beater and condensed milk. For the same, you require corn flour, milk, sugar and mango slices.

3. Mango coconut barfi

This delectable dessert will surely satisfy your tastebuds. For the recipe, you need ghee, shredded coconut, mango pulp., milk, milk powder, nuts and sugar. Check out the video to know more.

4. Mango Milkshake

Mango milkshake is an ideal refreshing drink during this hot weather. This recipe can be prepared in a snap and you need ingredients such as mango (fresh/frozen), sugar, vanilla ice cream, milk and nuts. Check out the video right below.

5. Mango Custard

This mango custard is an extension to the traditional fruit custard that we most of us like to eat. For the recipe, you need milk, custard powder, mango cubes, other fruits, nuts and cardamom powder among others. As mentioned, you just need a few minutes to prepare this dish.





6. Mango Rabdi

Rabdi is another mouth-watering and one of the most like desserts. Speaking of Mango Rabdi, you need just 10 minutes and the following ingredients: milk, chopped mango, milk powder, bread, cardamom and nuts.





