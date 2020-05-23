Mango Rabri: Check out the easy way to make this scrumptious dessert at home

Mangoes are rich in flavour and perfect for the summer. Check out the recipe of mango rabri to satisfy your sweet tooth.

We might not like the scorching sun but we definitely love the healthy and juicy fruits that we get to munch on during this season. They not only help beat the heat, but they are also an amazing and healthy alternative to the artificial fruit juices. One of the most consumed fruits in summers is the king of fruits – Mango. Did you know that India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world? One of the most famous and expensive tyrpes of mango is alphonso.

Since it’s the peak season and you will get plenty of this delicious fruit in the market, we are sharing with you a recipe to relish the goodness of this fruit. Yes, having it raw is the ultimate way to enjoy mangoes, but you can make scrumptious desserts out of it too.

Check out the easy recipe of mango rabri you can make at home.

Before we dive into the richness, you should know this version of rabri is a traditional Indian dessert that is prepared with milk, mango puree and fragrant saffron. Yes, you only need a few ingredients to prepare this recipe. It is a recipe that bursts with rich, fruity summer flavours.

Mango Rabri Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 litre Milk

Sugar

4 Cashews

4 Almonds

½ tsp Cardamom powder

8-10 Pistachios

2 mangoes

Method:

1) Pour the milk in a large heavy-bottomed vessel and bring it to boil. Reduce the flame to low heat after it comes to a boil. Allow it to simmer.

2) Meanwhile cut cashews, almonds and pistachios in small pieces.

3) Keep stirring the milk at regular intervals, pushing the layer of milk aside that forms on the side of the vessel. Continue to do the same until the milk is reduced to half in quantity.

4) Add sugar and the chopped nuts when the milk comes to a thick consistency. Let it dissolve until the mixture reaches a third of its quantity.

5) Add cardamom powder and mix well.

6) Turn off the flame and add finely chopped mango chunks in the mixture and allow it cool down at room temperature.

7) Garnish with chopped mango chunks and nuts. You can use saffron as well to make it more aromatic.

8) You can serve at room temperature or chill it for a couple of hours before serving.

Check out the recipe right below:

