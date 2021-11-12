From Matcha Latte to Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate, delicious drinks to keep you warm this winter

With the winters fast approaching it is almost time to dig out those cosy cardigans and gear up for the chill. It is also the season when you may want to sip on yummy hot beverages that keep you toasty warm. Right from spice-laced cappuccinos to ginger tea, you probably have your tried and tested set of restorative teas and coffees. We bring you a new and exciting spate of non-alcoholic drinks loaded with antioxidants that you can share with the kids on a cosy evening at home.

Nutty Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

If you happen to be a chocoholic, then this shall be an unforgettable drink for you. All you need is a saucepan where you can steam some milk and add drinking chocolate or cocoa powder, sugar, and a dash of Nutella. As the milk comes to a boil, add in a couple of spoons of peanut butter and top off your drink with some mini marshmallows. Be it the end of the monsoon or early winter, swigging this drink shall feel like a warm hug on a cold day.

Delectable Non-Alcoholic Eggnog

While this one is regarded as a Christmas special, it is never too early in the season to brew up some eggnog. All you need do to is whisk eggs, sugar with a pinch of salt and pour in milk while turning on the heat on a low flame. Stir continuously till it thickens, which could take nearly 30 minutes. Then strain the drink and mix in vanilla essence, and grated nutmeg before refrigerating it for 3 hours. Then mix in whipped cream and serve.

A Vegan Matcha Latte

If you have considered transitioning to a vegan lifestyle, try this plant-based drink for a delectable treat. Begin by boiling one teaspoon matcha powder in boiling water and adding a bit of gelatin. Whisk till it is smooth, and add in a generous splash of warm coconut milk and stevia or jaggery. Once it is steamed, the matcha latte shall be ready to serve.

Whip up a deliciously warm drink this winter to ward off the chill with any of these easy peasy recipes and swig away!

Also Read: How to whip up 3 easy peasy plant based breakfasts on the go