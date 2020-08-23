Mawa Cake: This DIY moist and easy cake recipe should be next on your list to try out

Craving something sweet? Try this mouthwatering recipe of mawa cake by Rahul Chahar to make your weekend special.

Do desserts make you go weak in your knees? It is like icing on a cake that makes the dish even more delicious. There is no denying that sugary delights give a perfect end to any meal and desserts are a staple for Indians. Whether it is in the form of an offering, or any occasion, or a simple dessert after a meal – we have a penchant for sweets.

No festival or occasion is complete without desserts, which is why we bring to you another delicious recipe that will definitely tantalize your taste buds. Made with melt-in-your-mouth mawa, also known as khoya, this cake is a delicate mix of cream, sugar, gulkand, covered in the goodness of rabri and more. Drooling yet? If yes, keep scrolling to find the tempting mawa recipe right below.

Mawa Cake by Rahul Chahar (Pastry Chef - Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka)

Ingredients

Butter – 500gms

Sugar – 600gms

Egg yolk – 215gms

Cardamom powder – 5gms

Flour – 450gms

Almond powder – 250gms

Salt – 1gm

Vanilla essence – 10ml

Mawa – 250gms

Heavy cream – 215gms

Yoghurt – 215gms

Baking soda – 5gms

Baking powder – 5gms

Gulkand – 100gms

Rabri – 50gms

Dry rose petals – 20gms

Method:

1- Mix flour, baking powder, soda, soft butter, castor sugar on slow speed.

2- Gradually add cream and curd, mix for 2-3 minutes on slow speed.

3- Add yolks and mix gently.

4- Finally, add Mawa.

5- Fill in baking moulds and bake at 170C for 25-30 minutes.

Finishing:

1- Cover with Rabri.

2- Garnish with seasonal fruits and serve warm.

ALSO READ: From Pakora to Jalebi: 5 Delectable morsel of snacks that are perfect for your monsoon evening

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×