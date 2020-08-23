Mawa Cake: This DIY moist and easy cake recipe should be next on your list to try out
Do desserts make you go weak in your knees? It is like icing on a cake that makes the dish even more delicious. There is no denying that sugary delights give a perfect end to any meal and desserts are a staple for Indians. Whether it is in the form of an offering, or any occasion, or a simple dessert after a meal – we have a penchant for sweets.
No festival or occasion is complete without desserts, which is why we bring to you another delicious recipe that will definitely tantalize your taste buds. Made with melt-in-your-mouth mawa, also known as khoya, this cake is a delicate mix of cream, sugar, gulkand, covered in the goodness of rabri and more. Drooling yet? If yes, keep scrolling to find the tempting mawa recipe right below.
Mawa Cake by Rahul Chahar (Pastry Chef - Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka)
Ingredients
Butter – 500gms
Sugar – 600gms
Egg yolk – 215gms
Cardamom powder – 5gms
Flour – 450gms
Almond powder – 250gms
Salt – 1gm
Vanilla essence – 10ml
Mawa – 250gms
Heavy cream – 215gms
Yoghurt – 215gms
Baking soda – 5gms
Baking powder – 5gms
Gulkand – 100gms
Rabri – 50gms
Dry rose petals – 20gms
Method:
1- Mix flour, baking powder, soda, soft butter, castor sugar on slow speed.
2- Gradually add cream and curd, mix for 2-3 minutes on slow speed.
3- Add yolks and mix gently.
4- Finally, add Mawa.
5- Fill in baking moulds and bake at 170C for 25-30 minutes.
Finishing:
1- Cover with Rabri.
2- Garnish with seasonal fruits and serve warm.
ALSO READ: From Pakora to Jalebi: 5 Delectable morsel of snacks that are perfect for your monsoon evening