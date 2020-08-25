From Mawa Gujia to Mawa Paneer: 5 Mouthwatering Khoya recipes to tantalise your taste buds

Are you someone who happens to love Khoya? If yes, then you have landed on the absolute right article. To satisfy the cravings, here’s a list of 5 scrumptious mawa recipes you should try.

If you grew up in an Indian household, then you would know the aromatic smell of khoya every time your mom used to thicken the milk by heating it. Also, known as mawa, khoya is used in preparing various sweets and desserts. If you are a dessert fanatic, then you must have a weakness for sweets. And khoya-stuffed sweets must be one of your favourites. It is also used as ‘bhog’ in many Indian pujas.

If you too enjoy the irresistible flavour of khoya, then you have come to the right place. Today, we are sharing with you 5 delectable recipes prepared using khoya that will definitely satisfy your taste buds. You can buy khoya in the store as well, but nothing beats the homemade one. Plus, all you need to prepare it is full cream milk and a wok.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the goodness of khoya with these 5 mouthwatering recipes.

1- Khoya Gujia

Mawa gujiya is a traditional Indian fried pastry stuffed with sweet khoya filling. It is a must-make delicacy for many festivals, especially on Holi.

2- Khoya Barfi

Khoya barfi or mawa barfi is a popular sweet which is easy and simple to make. It is a traditional Indian sweet made with only two ingredients – mawa and sugar.

3- Khoya Paneer

Do you happen to love khoya and paneer both? If you thought khoya is an ingredient that can only be used in sweets, think again! It works really well in curries and savoury snacks and this recipe is a perfect example.

4- Gulab Jamun

If your heart skips a beat every time you see a gulab jamun, then this recipe is for you!

5- Mawa Cake

A lip-smacking and delicious cake recipe to give you an instant sugar rush! Made with khoya (mawa), maida (plain flour), curd and nuts, this cake will become one of your favourites in no time.

ALSO READ: Cookies, Truffles and Doughnuts: Effortless 3-ingredient Nutella recipes

Share your comment ×